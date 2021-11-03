Jalapeño pepper jelly: The perfect mix of sweet and heat

The first time I was given a jar of jalapeño pepper jelly, I was skeptical. Jelly is supposed to be sweet — and jalapeños are not.

Trust me, the condiment is a wonderful blend of sweet and heat. It’s often served with cream cheese on crackers, but it can also be used to glaze steak, fish or pork. If you’re adventurous, try it over ice cream or on a PB&J sandwich.

Jalapeño pepper jelly actually is a jam, made with jalapeño peppers, green and red bell peppers, vinegar, lots of sugar (to balance the heat) and pectin.

The beauty of making your own is that you control the heat. A single batch calls for 10 jalapeños. I removed the seeds and veins (where the heat is) from half of the batch, and the heat was perfect. I’d equate it to medium salsa. To adjust the heat, simply leave or remove more of the seeds.

Remember to wear gloves and not touch your eyes when seeding and chopping jalapeños. The capsaicin in the peppers can cause a painful burning sensation.

Peppers can vary widely in their liquid content. Too much liquid can keep your jelly from setting properly. To avoid this, I recommend putting the peppers in a mesh strainer after processing in the food processor. I was shocked that more than a cup of liquid drained out.