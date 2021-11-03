Jalapeño pepper jelly: The perfect mix of sweet and heat

The first time I was given a jar of jalapeño pepper jelly, I was skeptical. Jelly is supposed to be sweet — and jalapeños are not.
Trust me, the condiment is a wonderful blend of sweet and heat. It’s often served with cream cheese on crackers, but it can also be used to glaze steak, fish or pork. If you’re adventurous, try it over ice cream or on a PB&J sandwich.
Jalapeño pepper jelly actually is a jam, made with jalapeño peppers, green and red bell peppers, vinegar, lots of sugar (to balance the heat) and pectin.
The beauty of making your own is that you control the heat. A single batch calls for 10 jalapeños. I removed the seeds and veins (where the heat is) from half of the batch, and the heat was perfect. I’d equate it to medium salsa. To adjust the heat, simply leave or remove more of the seeds.
Remember to wear gloves and not touch your eyes when seeding and chopping jalapeños. The capsaicin in the peppers can cause a painful burning sensation.
Peppers can vary widely in their liquid content. Too much liquid can keep your jelly from setting properly. To avoid this, I recommend putting the peppers in a mesh strainer after processing in the food processor. I was shocked that more than a cup of liquid drained out.
I’m a fairly new canner. I bought a kit about this time last year to try my hand at canning salsa. I was nervous, but quickly realized the step-by-step directions are easy to follow.
HOW TO CAN JELLY
1. The first step is to sterilize your equipment. Wash jars and lids in hot soapy water (or run them through the dishwasher).
2. Keep the jars and lids hot and sterile by placing them on a rack in a pot of boiling water. When the jam is done cooking, remove the jars, drain off the water and place on a towel.
3. Ladle jam into the jars using a wide-mouth funnel. Be sure to leave ¼-inch space from the top of the jar for expansion.
4. After filling the jars, wipe the rims with a damp paper towel. Using just your thumb and index finger, screw on the lid. This will ensure that the lid is secure but not too tight.
5. Return the jars to the rack and bring water to a boil for 10 minutes. (Add 1 minute for each 1,000 feet of elevation above 1,000 feet; Omaha is at 1,089 feet. Remove pot from heat and place jars on towel, about 1 inch apart. After a few minutes, you should start to hear the cans seal with a pop. Leave the jars untouched on the counter for 12-24 hours.
CHECK THE SEAL
1. Check the seal by touching the middle of the lid. If the lid springs up, you do not have a good seal.
2. To confirm a proper seal, remove the ring of the lid and lift the can off the counter 1-2 inches while holding the edges of the lid. If the lid stays attached, then you have a good seal and the jelly can be stored for up to 12 months in the pantry.
Jalapeño Pepper Jelly
Makes 7-8 half-pint jars
Prep time, 20 minutes; cook time, 25 minutes; total time, 45 minutes
1 large red bell pepper
1 large green bell pepper
10 jalapeños, seeds removed from half
1½ cups white vinegar
½ teaspoon salt
6 cups sugar
3-ounce pouch liquid fruit pectin (like Certo)
1. Finely chop the bell peppers and jalapeños in a food processor or blender.
2. To minimize the potential that the jelly will not begin setting up, drain excess liquid from the peppers by putting them in a fine mesh strainer over a bowl for a few minutes.
3. Add the peppers to a large pot. Note: The jelly will foam when it first comes to a boil, so use a pot that holds at least 5-6 quarts for a single batch.
4. Stir in the vinegar, salt and sugar. Bring the mixture to a boil for 10 minutes, stirring often.
5. Add the liquid pectin and boil for 1 minute.
6. Remove the pot from the heat. Pour the jelly into clean, warm canning jars, leaving ¼-inch headroom. Wipe the rim of each jar with a damp paper towel, place lid and ring and process in a water bath canner for 10 minutes (you may need to add time if you live above sea level).
7. Once removed from the water bath canner, let the jelly rest for 12-24 hours to fully set up.
Source: melskitchencafe.com
