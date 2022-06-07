 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Joe Tess Place, an Omaha icon, closes for good this weekend

  Updated
Joe Tess Place, a longtime South Omaha hangout, will serve its last carp sandwich this weekend.

The restaurant has been a local icon since the 1930s, when it started serving its famous fried fish sandwiches in a neighborhood tavern at 24th and U Streets. William Falt bought it from Joe Tess’s widow, Mae, in the mid 1960s. He renamed the tavern Joe Tess Place in honor of its founder and the Felt family has been running it ever since. It moved to its current location, at 5424 S. 24th St., in 1985. Falt's sons now own and operate the restaurant. 

In a statement from restaurant manager Kewit Paltani, the family said COVID-19 was the first in a number of issues for Joe Tess Place, including inflation, supply and staffing problems.

The two-piece fish dinner at Joe Tess Place. The famous Omaha restaurant will close this week.

In recent days, higher fuel prices and fewer commercial fishermen have been making it harder to bring fresh carp to Omaha in a semitrailer from the Dakotas and Minnesota, she said.

The restaurant plans to remain open through Saturday, though Paltani said things have been crazy enough since word of the closing leaked on social media that she’s not sure supplies will hold out.

She recommended that customers call to check on availability before ordering food. The restaurant’s dining room has remained closed since the pandemic began, but takeout is available.

She said the decision to close was extremely difficult for the family.

“We are all tired and just can’t do it anymore,” she said. "It’s time to rest.”

She said the family is also worried about what will happen to staffers, some of whom have been at Joe Tess Place for more than 30 years.

And, she said, the end is hard for patrons.

“I have customers who come in week after week, and these people are heartbroken,” Paltani said.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

