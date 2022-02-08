 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jojo’s Diner to open west Omaha location later this month
0 Comments

Jojo’s Diner to open west Omaha location later this month

  • Updated
  • 0

The second location of Jojo’s Diner will open sometime in February in west Omaha, said Kaitlyn Stewart, regional manager of the local company that owns the restaurant.

Located in the former Lombardo’s restaurant space near 132nd Street and West Maple Road, it will have a breakfast and brunch menu that’s similar to the one at the original Benson location, plus a full dinner menu, she said.

It will have a 1990s decorating theme, unlike the ’80s decor at the other location.

There will be “fun ’90s cocktails” and boozy milkshakes, she said. It will also have a full bar and wine bar and a kids menu.

Chef Jose Dionicio owns and operates Jojo’s along with several other Omaha-area restaurants: two Mas Chingons and three versions of Ika Ramen. He also owns Kaitei, a Benson bar.

Betsie Freeman's favorite food business stories of 2021

OWH food writer Betsie Freeman looks back at her favorite food business stories of 2021.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Leslie Jones resolves issue with NBC over Olympic Games tweets

Omaha World-Herald: Omaha Dines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert