Jojo’s Diner to open west Omaha location later this month

The second location of Jojo’s Diner will open sometime in February in west Omaha, said Kaitlyn Stewart, regional manager of the local company that owns the restaurant.

Located in the former Lombardo’s restaurant space near 132nd Street and West Maple Road, it will have a breakfast and brunch menu that’s similar to the one at the original Benson location, plus a full dinner menu, she said.

It will have a 1990s decorating theme, unlike the ’80s decor at the other location.

There will be “fun ’90s cocktails” and boozy milkshakes, she said. It will also have a full bar and wine bar and a kids menu.

Chef Jose Dionicio owns and operates Jojo’s along with several other Omaha-area restaurants: two Mas Chingons and three versions of Ika Ramen. He also owns Kaitei, a Benson bar.

Omaha World-Herald: Omaha Dines Sign up for the Omaha Dines weekly newsletter to stay up to date on the latest local restaurant and foods news and occasional offers. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.