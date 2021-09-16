 Skip to main content
Kinkaider Brewing Co. to open Aksarben Village location in October
In 1904, U.S. Rep. Moses Kinkaid of Nebraska introduced the Kinkaid Act, which provided free, non-irrigable land to homesteaders in 37 Sandhills counties. President Theodore Roosevelt signed it into law that year.

In 2014, four guys honored Kinkaid’s pioneer spirit when they founded the Kinkaider Brewing Co., a craft brewery and taproom on a four-acre Sandhills farm near Broken Bow. It grew to include 17,000 square feet of brewing and canning space, a full bar, a restaurant and an outdoor patio.

Kinkaider Brewing Co. has various flavors of Sideshow Cider, including Original Hard Cider and Dark Cherry Cider.

They added two other Nebraska locations to their Broken Bow “mothership” in fairly short order: a Grand Island bar and restaurant in 2017 and a Lincoln taproom in 2018, said co-owner Cody Schmick.

Now, after seeking a prime Omaha site, they’re about to open a new Kinkaider location in Aksarben Village.

“Omaha has been a puzzle from a real-estate standpoint,” said Schmick, who owns the business with Barry Fox, Nate Bell and Dan Hodges. “I’ve had my eye on that location for a couple of years.”

Schmick, who grew up in Bayard, Nebraska, met his co-owners when he moved to Broken Bow to operate a grocery store. Two are from Broken Bow and one is from nearby Thedford.

Kinkaider Brewing Co. plans to open a new location in Aksarben Village on Oct. 1.

“The other three guys invited me to a home-brew club,” he said, and that’s how it all began.

The Omaha location, set to open Oct. 1, won’t have a restaurant. Schmick hopes to collaborate with Aksarben Village eateries in some way. He also said outside food is welcome at any Kinkaider location that doesn’t serve meals.

Omaha’s Kinkaider will have products from Sideshow Spirits, the sister company that the four Kinkaider guys opened in 2020. Schmick said it produces vodka, whiskey, rum and hard cider in Lincoln’s first distillery. It also has a cocktail bar on the premises.

The Aksarben Village site will have live music, bingo, karaoke, trivia and beer release events — the most recent release was Salted Caramel Peanut Butter Ale.

“We are a very event-driven company,” he said. “We enjoy having parties.”

The guys also own the Boombox Social nightclub in downtown Lincoln. In addition, they sell their products through distributors in retail stores across the state.

