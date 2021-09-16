Kinkaider Brewing Co. to open Aksarben Village location in October

Schmick, who grew up in Bayard, Nebraska, met his co-owners when he moved to Broken Bow to operate a grocery store. Two are from Broken Bow and one is from nearby Thedford.

“The other three guys invited me to a home-brew club,” he said, and that’s how it all began.

The Omaha location, set to open Oct. 1, won’t have a restaurant. Schmick hopes to collaborate with Aksarben Village eateries in some way. He also said outside food is welcome at any Kinkaider location that doesn’t serve meals.

Omaha’s Kinkaider will have products from Sideshow Spirits, the sister company that the four Kinkaider guys opened in 2020. Schmick said it produces vodka, whiskey, rum and hard cider in Lincoln’s first distillery. It also has a cocktail bar on the premises.

The Aksarben Village site will have live music, bingo, karaoke, trivia and beer release events — the most recent release was Salted Caramel Peanut Butter Ale.

“We are a very event-driven company,” he said. “We enjoy having parties.”

The guys also own the Boombox Social nightclub in downtown Lincoln. In addition, they sell their products through distributors in retail stores across the state.

