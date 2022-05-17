 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Korean barbecue available on weekends at Bogie’s West

  • 0

Authentic Korean kalbi (barbecue) is selling fast on Fridays and Saturdays at Bogie’s West Sports Bar & Grill, 14334 U St.

For $10.99, you get ½ pound of meat served with rice. A full pound plus rice is $16.99. You can add a side of kimchi for 99 cents.

Owners say you should come early or call ahead for pick up because of potential sell-outs. The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Its number is 402-281-4031. More information is available at facebook.com/BogiesWest.Omaha/.

Betsie Freeman's Favorite Food Business Stories

OWH food writer Betsie Freeman looks back at her favorite food business stories of 2021.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

