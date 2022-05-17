Korean barbecue available on weekends at Bogie’s West

Authentic Korean kalbi (barbecue) is selling fast on Fridays and Saturdays at Bogie’s West Sports Bar & Grill, 14334 U St.
For $10.99, you get ½ pound of meat served with rice. A full pound plus rice is $16.99. You can add a side of kimchi for 99 cents.
Owners say you should come early or call ahead for pick up because of potential sell-outs. The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
Its number is 402-281-4031. More information is available at facebook.com/BogiesWest.Omaha/.
Betsie Freeman's Favorite Food Business Stories
OWH food writer Betsie Freeman looks back at her favorite food business stories of 2021.
Chippy's brought a taste of the UK to Omaha. Before the store and eatery opened its doors in the spring, it was hard to find food and other pr…
During the COVID pandemic, food takeout and delivery options increased throughout the Omaha area. This story focused on those options for late…
When beloved Omaha eatery Gerda's Restaurant and Bakery closed in 2019, it left a hole in Omaha's dining community. So when it was announced t…
Frustrated with the costs of partnering with nationwide food delivery companies in a time when deliveries were a lifeline for many, local rest…
Omahans donate a generous variety of food to Siena Francis House, so Chief Development Officer Chris Knauf saw an opportunity to serve clients…
elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267