Korean barbecue available on weekends at Bogie’s West

Authentic Korean kalbi (barbecue) is selling fast on Fridays and Saturdays at Bogie’s West Sports Bar & Grill, 14334 U St.

For $10.99, you get ½ pound of meat served with rice. A full pound plus rice is $16.99. You can add a side of kimchi for 99 cents.

Owners say you should come early or call ahead for pick up because of potential sell-outs. The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Its number is 402-281-4031. More information is available at facebook.com/BogiesWest.Omaha/.

