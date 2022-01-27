Labor shortage forces Omaha-area restaurants to limit hours, cut capacity

“I feel that the labor pressure should ease a little bit as we get through the first quarter,” he said. “It feels like it’s gotten just a teeny bit better in the last couple weeks. You can just kind of feel it.”

Liakos, at Market Basket, is upbeat, too. Since June, she’s had a homemade “help wanted” sign on the door.

She said she changes it periodically. Right now, it looks fairly desperate: “Help! Help! Help!” in large blue letters.

She put it there, she said, not only to appeal to prospective workers but also to spread the word about the labor shortage to customers, neighbors, anybody who sees it.

“It brings up conversations with people at the counter who begin to understand what’s going on,” she said, such as why the hours frequently change or, on select days, why they’re asking customers to order up front and take their meals to their tables.

Now the sign appears to be working.

“My last two people have been hired as a result of that sign,” she said. “I have two people who are almost finished with training today who will be servers out on the floor.”

