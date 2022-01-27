Labor shortage forces Omaha-area restaurants to limit hours, cut capacity

A couple of weeks ago, Smallcakes Cupcakery in Papillion had to close for two days at almost the last minute.
“We were so short-staffed I didn’t have enough people to run the store,” manager Nancy Ermitano said. “We are down by three or four (employees), and we are a very small bakery as it is.”
The shop was shuttered Jan. 10 and 11. She had a skeleton staff to fulfill cupcake orders and one person on hand for pickups. No walk-in business, and no one to take advance orders, which are considerable at the beginning of the week for weekend events.
Ermitano is understandably nervous about the staff shortages, caused in part by illness and in part by difficulty hiring. The store sells 20 to 30 dozen cupcakes each day early in the week and up to 100 dozen daily by the end.
Those numbers are about to increase. Preorders for the days leading up to Valentine’s Day have already started.
“It’s our busiest day of the year,” Ermitano said.
She’s hoping that all her employees — and their families — stay healthy.
And she’s not alone. Variations of her situation are happening at restaurants, coffee shops, bakeries and other food service businesses across the area.
The restaurant industry labor shortage is still a thing, and it appears that the omicron variant of COVID-19 is making it worse in Nebraska.
Restaurant owners have been mostly unsuccessful in recruiting adequate staff, said Zoe Olson, executive director of the Nebraska Hospitality Association, which was renamed from the Nebraska Restaurant Association at the beginning of the year.
As a result, she said, they’re cutting hours, reducing dining room capacity to compensate for fewer workers, switching back to takeout only or, as a last resort, closing on days when they don’t have enough workers.
Thirty-eighty percent of the Nebraska restaurant operators who responded to a January survey by the National Restaurant Association said they had recently reduced hours on days they were open.
And 13% said they had closed on days they normally were open.
Almost all respondents — 92% — reported that their number of dine-in customers had declined in recent weeks because of the surge of omicron cases. The survey results were released Jan. 18.
“Owners have said it’s the worst January they can remember,” Olson said.
Finicky Frank’s in North Omaha is one of the restaurants that has closed periodically because of short staffing, said chef and owner Kesa Kenny. She estimates that they have lost six business days because of COVID-19.
She said most of her nine staffers have been with her for at least a couple of years. Even though she has faced numerous harried days, she’s reluctant to hire additional staffers because she’s not convinced that current crowds justify it.
“I want to make sure our staff can make a living at this,” she said. “They’re counting on it.”
She’s philosophical about having to do every job at her restaurant at some point: “That’s just part of running your own business — you have to know how to fill all those slots,” she said. “It’s nice to do something different. You learn something every day.”
At the newly opened Piccolo Pete’s and at Market Basket near 90th Street and West Center Road, the answer has been to modify hours.
Piccolo owner Scott Sheehan cut out lunch service shortly after he launched his business in downtown Papillion, citing both staffing and supply problems. He now opens at 4 p.m.
Days at Market Basket have been fairly fluid. Manager Trish Liakos said she has adjusted hours a few different times; with each switch, she said, “we do our best to notify people.”
Right now, the restaurant is open for lunch and dinner but hasn’t brought back breakfast, she said.
“It’s just a period when we are flexible with customers and they are flexible with us,” she said.
Liakos has also kept her dining room socially distanced, “partly because that’s the amount of tables we can staff and partly because it makes customers comfortable.”
According to the national restaurant survey, 23% of Nebraska restaurant operators recently changed their seating capacity.
Olson, of the hospitality group, thinks that the staffing problem goes far beyond the pandemic. Nebraska will always struggle for workers because it’s not a heavily populated state and because the U.S. birth rate is declining, she said.
Therefore, she added, we need workers from outside the state and the country.
“It’s a constant,” she said. “We don’t have enough workers in our state. We will continue to press the feds for true immigration reform. That’s the only way we are going to change the situation in Nebraska.”
Ultimately, she said, restaurants can’t sustain doing business the way they are now. Wages have increased, she said, and rent, utility, food and equipment prices are also rising.
This is going to become a situation you can’t handle with fewer hours and less capacity, which mean fewer sales, she said.
One way the hospitality industry will adjust, she said, is through more automation: menus obtained by QR codes, resulting in less hands-on contact with servers at eateries, for example, and phone check-in and virtual keys at hotels.
Olson declined to predict how the labor situation or other problems facing restaurants would look six months from now.
“Back in September, restaurant owners were saying maybe by spring or summer we will be back to normal. I don’t hear anybody saying that right now. Nobody’s even thinking that right now,” she said. “Hotels and restaurants are saying, 'What can we do today and tomorrow?' They aren’t looking any further than that.”
But at least a couple of restaurateurs see glimmers of hope.
Brett Clure, co-owner of several Tanner’s Bar & Grill and Tavern 180 locations in Omaha and elsewhere, plans to open two Julio’s restaurants and an Italian eatery in the coming months.
He said he has had “really, really” tough times recently trying to find staff, but is feeling pretty good so far about finding qualified workers for his new ventures, though he hasn’t yet started hiring.
“I feel that the labor pressure should ease a little bit as we get through the first quarter,” he said. “It feels like it’s gotten just a teeny bit better in the last couple weeks. You can just kind of feel it.”
Liakos, at Market Basket, is upbeat, too. Since June, she’s had a homemade “help wanted” sign on the door.
She said she changes it periodically. Right now, it looks fairly desperate: “Help! Help! Help!” in large blue letters.
She put it there, she said, not only to appeal to prospective workers but also to spread the word about the labor shortage to customers, neighbors, anybody who sees it.
“It brings up conversations with people at the counter who begin to understand what’s going on,” she said, such as why the hours frequently change or, on select days, why they’re asking customers to order up front and take their meals to their tables.
Now the sign appears to be working.
“My last two people have been hired as a result of that sign,” she said. “I have two people who are almost finished with training today who will be servers out on the floor.”
