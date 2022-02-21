Laissez les bon temps rouler at Upstream Brewing Co.

Hurricanes (the alcoholic kind) will be flowing and Cajun food will be plentiful at Upstream Brewing Co. on Fat Tuesday.
The Old Market restaurant’s annual Mardi Gras party is March 1 during regular business hours.
Hurricane cocktails will be $7 a piece and there will be other drink specials.
Magician Joe Cole will perform tricks from 6 to 9 p.m.
Dinner items include cornmeal dusted alligator, fried okra and gumbo appetizers, blackened catfish and chicken etouffee and many other treats.
There’s no cover charge for the party. Visit facebook.com/upstreambrewing for more information.
Betsie Freeman's Favorite Omaha Dines Dishes
OWH food writer Betsie Freeman looks back at her favorite dishes of 2021.
From the OWH Omaha Dines section, this tasty pie made by Omaha cook Nancy Peterson Koch has a homemade graham cracker crust, creamy peanut but…
In the first in the ongoing OWH series, Omaha's Great Grub, Freeman and a team of other taste-testers ventured out in search of Omaha's notabl…
The second in the ongoing OWH series, Omaha's Great Grub, Freeman and a team of other taste-testers ventured out in search of Omaha's best tas…
The Omaha area has some great doughnut options. And with a national day to celebrate Homer Simpson's favorite pastry, Freeman looked at the lo…
National Cheese Curd Day was created by Culver's Restaurants to showcase its fried Wisconsin nuggets. Plenty of other Omaha restaurants joined…
elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267