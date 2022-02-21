 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Laissez les bon temps rouler at Upstream Brewing Co.

  • 0

Hurricanes (the alcoholic kind) will be flowing and Cajun food will be plentiful at Upstream Brewing Co. on Fat Tuesday.

The Old Market restaurant’s annual Mardi Gras party is March 1 during regular business hours.

Hurricane cocktails will be $7 a piece and there will be other drink specials.

Magician Joe Cole will perform tricks from 6 to 9 p.m.

Dinner items include cornmeal dusted alligator, fried okra and gumbo appetizers, blackened catfish and chicken etouffee and many other treats.

There’s no cover charge for the party. Visit facebook.com/upstreambrewing for more information.

Betsie Freeman's Favorite Omaha Dines Dishes

OWH food writer Betsie Freeman looks back at her favorite dishes of 2021.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

