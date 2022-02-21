Laissez les bon temps rouler at Upstream Brewing Co.

Hurricanes (the alcoholic kind) will be flowing and Cajun food will be plentiful at Upstream Brewing Co. on Fat Tuesday.

The Old Market restaurant’s annual Mardi Gras party is March 1 during regular business hours.

Hurricane cocktails will be $7 a piece and there will be other drink specials.

Magician Joe Cole will perform tricks from 6 to 9 p.m.

Dinner items include cornmeal dusted alligator, fried okra and gumbo appetizers, blackened catfish and chicken etouffee and many other treats.

There’s no cover charge for the party. Visit facebook.com/upstreambrewing for more information.

