Lansky’s Pizza in Bellevue closed for good

March 13 was the final day of business for Lansky’s Pizza, Pasta & Philly Steaks in Bellevue.
The restaurant has been operating in Bellevue for 18 years.
Other area locations at 4601 S. 50th St. in Omaha, in Council Bluffs and Gretna remain open. Those outlets will honor gift cards purchased at the closed restaurant.
Lansky’s Loot rewards accounts will remain active at the remaining restaurants, where reward certificates will be honored.
Restaurant personnel will contact people with outstanding party room reservations in Bellevue and will be able to reschedule at the Omaha and Gretna locations if rooms are available.
Betsie Freeman's Favorite Omaha Dines Dishes
OWH food writer Betsie Freeman looks back at her favorite dishes of 2021.
From the OWH Omaha Dines section, this tasty pie made by Omaha cook Nancy Peterson Koch has a homemade graham cracker crust, creamy peanut but…
In the first in the ongoing OWH series, Omaha's Great Grub, Freeman and a team of other taste-testers ventured out in search of Omaha's notabl…
The second in the ongoing OWH series, Omaha's Great Grub, Freeman and a team of other taste-testers ventured out in search of Omaha's best tas…
The Omaha area has some great doughnut options. And with a national day to celebrate Homer Simpson's favorite pastry, Freeman looked at the lo…
National Cheese Curd Day was created by Culver's Restaurants to showcase its fried Wisconsin nuggets. Plenty of other Omaha restaurants joined…
elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267