Lansky’s Pizza in Bellevue closed for good

March 13 was the final day of business for Lansky’s Pizza, Pasta & Philly Steaks in Bellevue.

The restaurant has been operating in Bellevue for 18 years.

Other area locations at 4601 S. 50th St. in Omaha, in Council Bluffs and Gretna remain open. Those outlets will honor gift cards purchased at the closed restaurant.

Lansky’s Loot rewards accounts will remain active at the remaining restaurants, where reward certificates will be honored.

Restaurant personnel will contact people with outstanding party room reservations in Bellevue and will be able to reschedule at the Omaha and Gretna locations if rooms are available.

