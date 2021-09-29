 Skip to main content
Lasagna Thursdays return at Dante Pizzeria
Fall means a comeback for Lasagna Thursdays at Dante near 168th Street and West Center Road.

The dish, with layers of hand-rolled pasta, red wine Bolognese, béchamel and cheese, will be available only that day. They’re also offering half-price wine on Thursdays each week. You can dine in or order online at dantepizzeria.com for pickup.

The restaurant is also pausing its weekend brunches for the next few months to get through the holiday rush. The restaurant will offer it on a few select weekends during that time and will alert customers via email and social media.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

