Le Voitaire French Restaurant launches Sunday brunches

Sunday brunches are on again at Le Voltaire French Restaurant.
The brunches run from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Reservations are recommended.
Menu items include Croque Madame, an open-faced sandwich with an egg, Duck & Waffles and a Crab Cake Benedict.
The restaurant is located at 569 N. 155th Plaza. Visit LeVoltaireOmaha.com for more information.
