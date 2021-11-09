 Skip to main content
Le Voitaire French Restaurant launches Sunday brunches
Le Voitaire French Restaurant launches Sunday brunches

Sunday brunches are on again at Le Voltaire French Restaurant.

The brunches run from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Reservations are recommended.

110721-owh-liv-diningnotes-p5

Diners have been accustomed to getting foods such as bouillabaisse, veal sausage and salmon en papillote, above, at Le Voltaire. Now the Omaha restaurant is branching out into Sunday brunches. 

Menu items include Croque Madame, an open-faced sandwich with an egg, Duck & Waffles and a Crab Cake Benedict.

The restaurant is located at 569 N. 155th Plaza. Visit LeVoltaireOmaha.com for more information.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

