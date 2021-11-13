Learn how to make your own charcuterie board at Glacial Till

They join Strawberry Nutella Toast, Honey Bee Toast and two avocado toasts on the menu.

A 50-mile journey for bacon and booze? Not a problem.

A little jaunt to Lincoln on a weeknight sounds pretty good if you know what’s at the end of your journey: Bacon, Bourbon and Brews.

The Nebraska Pork Producers Association is sponsoring the event on Thursday, Nov. 18, at the Graduate Hotel, 141 N. Ninth St. in the capital city. Each course of the evening’s five-course meal will feature a pork product that’s paired with bourbon or beer.

Single Barrel, a chophouse and whiskey bar, is providing the food.

Tickets, $125, are available at brokawmarketing.wufoo.com/forms/bacon-bourbon-brews.

Tunes and treats on tap at Switch Pop-Up Record Shop

The Switch Beer & Food Hall will be the site of the Vinyl Interactive Pop-Up Record Shop on Nov. 21.

EZ Records is hosting the event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the hall, which houses several food and drink establishments.