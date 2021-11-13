Learn how to make your own charcuterie board at Glacial Till

Charcuterie boards are more popular than ever, especially with the holidays upon us.
You can explain the craze in three words: camaraderie, meat and cheese.
Glacial Till Cider House & Tasting Room in Ashland is capitalizing on all three with its Build Your Board classes on Dec. 2 and 16.
The hourlong sessions will offer food and wine pairings, tips to make your board look enticing and a brief history of charcuterie. In the end, you get to eat what you create.
Tickets, which admit two for $55, are limited. You can purchase them at glacialtillvineyard.com.
Glacial Till is at 1419 Silver St. in Ashland. The class runs from 6 to 7 p.m.
Casual Pint counts down to Christmas with craft beer
Craft beer advent calendars are back at The Casual Pint in Countryside Village near 87th Street and Shamrock Road.
The logical question: How do you fit a bottle of beer in a holiday calendar’s little window?
You don’t. The “calendars” feature a beer a day in a decorative box. Staff members choose the brews, and they’re promising a few surprises.
Supplies are limited. If you pre-order before Thursday, Nov. 18, the price is $89.99. The boxes go up to $99.99 if any are left after that date. Pickup begins on Nov. 22.
You can order online at cpomaha.com/advent, by phone at 402-919-7468 or at the store.
Benson eatery opening location at Shadow Lake Towne Center
Mas Chingon is set to open “very soon” at Shadow Lake Towne Center, according to a post on the Papillion mall’s Facebook page.
The restaurant also has a location in Benson that opened in 2017. It offers online ordering for takeout or delivery as well as dine-in service.
Its menu features items such as ceviche, tortas, charred shrimp tortillas, Mexican corn and grilled broccolini appetizers and Mexican paella.
The Facebook post said an opening-day announcement was imminent.
For something different, try Czechsgiving
Thanksgiving is Czechsgiving at Eddie’s Catering, and it’s not a turkey.
The popular caterer at 5009 S. 24th St. has several non-fowl entrees for the holiday, including roast pork loin, Czech goulash, Bohemian hash, cabbage rolls, and both fresh and smoked sausage.
You won’t find sweet potatoes and cranberry sauce among the sides: potato dumplings and kraut; sweet and sour cabbage; bread dumplings and gravy; liver dumpling soup; and Ferd’s rye bread. Kolaches take the place of pumpkin pie.
The last day to order is Nov 22. And pickup is from noon to 4 p.m. on Nov. 24. Orders: 402-733-5444. More info: eddiescatering.com
Zen Coffee Company adds new toasts to menu
Toast flights are a thing at Zen Coffee Company, along with its popular coffee flights.
The shop, with locations at 25th and Farnam Streets and 132nd Street and West Center Road, has added three more varieties of toast you can order on their own or as part of a flight.
Honey Ricotta + Pear Toast is topped with walnuts and served on a toasted croissant.
Mistle Toast is made with smashed avocado, pomegranate, goat cheese and a seasoning blend.
Mazel Toast is lox and cream cheese on a toasted everything bagel, garnished with capers and everything bagel seasoning.
They join Strawberry Nutella Toast, Honey Bee Toast and two avocado toasts on the menu.
A 50-mile journey for bacon and booze? Not a problem.
A little jaunt to Lincoln on a weeknight sounds pretty good if you know what’s at the end of your journey: Bacon, Bourbon and Brews.
The Nebraska Pork Producers Association is sponsoring the event on Thursday, Nov. 18, at the Graduate Hotel, 141 N. Ninth St. in the capital city. Each course of the evening’s five-course meal will feature a pork product that’s paired with bourbon or beer.
Single Barrel, a chophouse and whiskey bar, is providing the food.
Tickets, $125, are available at brokawmarketing.wufoo.com/forms/bacon-bourbon-brews.
Tunes and treats on tap at Switch Pop-Up Record Shop
The Switch Beer & Food Hall will be the site of the Vinyl Interactive Pop-Up Record Shop on Nov. 21.
EZ Records is hosting the event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the hall, which houses several food and drink establishments.
The idea is to give shoppers access to a variety of food options such as fried chicken sandwiches, Venezuelan dishes and Grandma-style pizza either before or after they browse through more than 1,000 records.
Planners say you can spin the vinyl before you buy it for an interactive experience.
The Switch is at 36th and Farnam Streets in the Blackstone District.
