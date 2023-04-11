Legends Cafe in downtown Council Bluffs will close for good at the end of the month.
The current owners took over Duncan’s Cafe at 501 S. Main St. in 2019 and served the same breakfast and lunch favorites for which it was known. Its pastries -- apple turnovers, cinnamon rolls and pecan rolls, for example -- are especially popular.
On a Facebook post over the weekend, they said were closing because their cook resigned and they don’t have time to train a new one. They both have full-time jobs and a son who plays competitive basketball year-round.
“This place is a staple in the community and we are sorry it has come to this,” they said in the post. “We will take serious inquiries to buy if anyone is interested as we do want this Legend to continue.”
They said prospective buyers could message them on their Facebook page.
The restaurant will remain open through April 30. Hours are 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; and 7 a.m. to noon Saturdays and Sundays. It’s closed on Tuesdays.
