Legends Cafe in Council Bluffs will remain open.

The owners of the popular Main Street cafe announced on Facebook Wednesday that they have found buyers who will take over restaurant operations. It had been scheduled to close at the end of April because the chef quit and owners didn’t have the time to train a new one.

“(We) both have full-time jobs and our son is very active in basketball year-round,” they said when they announced the closing on April 10.

They also said they were open to serious offers from potential buyers.

In an update after the closing announcement, they said they had been in contact with numerous people interested in purchasing the cafe and that survival looked promising.

They also said customers had been flocking to Legends for breakfast and lunch, decimating 40 cases of hash browns and other items and forcing them to close for a day to recoup.

“We were ready for crazy; we were not ready for insane crazy,” they said.

On Thursday, they posted that they made a sale “with some really great girls,” though they couldn’t reveal names yet. The new owners plan to keep any staff that wants to stay.

One Julio’s location closes

The Julio’s Tex-Mex restaurant location near 114th Street and West Dodge Street closed for good last week.

That’s the bad news, the owners said on Facebook. The good news is that the other location, at 19102 Q St., will now be open for lunch, happy hour and dinner seven days a week beginning at 11 a.m.

Business was not what they expected it would be at the now-closed restaurant in the former home of Jack and Mary’s, a popular longtime fried chicken eatery, the owners said.

“We just couldn’t get to a level that was sustainable from a business standpoint,” their Facebook post said. “These decisions can be very difficult on staff, but we are in the process of integrating as many as possible at the other location. We appreciate your loyalty and support.”

Julio’s, which had 11 locations in its heyday, closed its last outlet in 2020 amid the pandemic. It had been operating for more than 40 years.

An Omaha restaurant entrepreneur bought the rights to the Julio’s name from owner David Mainelli that same year and relaunched the brand in 2022.

Another Marco’s Pizza to open here

Omaha will have another pizza place come May 1.

Marco’s Pizza will open an outlet at 10627 Fort St. that day. Hoogland Restaurant Group, the chain’s largest franchisee with more than 100 locations, is spearheading the opening of what will be its fourth metro-area location.

The restaurant has carryout and delivery, and you can order online or with an app. It makes its dough fresh daily, uses three fresh, never-frozen cheeses and premium meats and finishes its pies with a secret original sauce recipe from founder Pasquale “Pat” Giammarco.

It also offers crustless specialty pizza bowls.

Other Marco’s locations in the metropolitan area are at 1904 N. 168th St., 16718 Harrison St. and 709 Galvin Road South in Bellevue.

New cafe in La Vista

Elegant Edge to Go is now open at 9821 Giles Road in the former home of Cafe Diem.

It’s open Mondays through Fridays, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. for breakfast, lunch and coffee drinks. It also offers a number of grab-and-go items and an outlet to pick up advance orders for its sister business, Elegant Edge Catering.

Breakfast menu items include a burrito, scramble bowl, Belgian waffles, avocado toast, bagels, scones and other baked goods. Lunch offerings include a variety of sandwiches and salads such as a chicken salad on a croissant, club on rye, marinated steak salad and avocado garbanzo southwest salad.

Several baked goods, yogurt parfaits, fruit cups and single-serving meals, among other things, are available in the grab-and-go case.

And it serves espressos, homemade herbal tea, cold brew, protein shakes and energy drinks.

For more information and a complete menu, go to elegantedgetogo.com.

Fig serves museum goers

A restaurant from the operators of Lola’s at Film Streams is open at the new Kiewit Luminarium museum downtown on the riverfront.

Fig opens at 10 a.m. every day except Tuesday. It serves breakfast items such as chia pudding, roasted mushroom quiche and salmon toast; lunch offerings such as Caesar salad, hummus bowls and steak frites; sandwiches including chicken curry, chicken schnitzel and roasted cauliflower; and snacks such as fried artichokes and a cheese plate.

A variety of wine, beer and non-alcoholic drinks are also on the menu.

For more information, go to figomaha.com.