Let Takeout Tuesday escort you through a worldly tour of Omaha cuisine

I don’t know about you, but I’m feeling increasingly claustrophobic from my perch on the couch.

So let’s celebrate Christmas around the world this week for Takeout Tuesday.

You can visit an Italian trattoria, a French patisserie, an Indian cafe, a Mexican cantina and a New York deli, all without leaving Omaha.

They’re far cheaper than a plane ticket and far more delicious than airline food. Salut!

Pasta Amore, 11027 Prairie Brook Road in Rockbrook Village. Though it’s a fine sit-down restaurant, this place knows its takeout. The food is packed in a way that keeps it steaming hot for your trip home, with no spills. And don’t worry if you find it hard to choose among a vast array of Italian favorites. You really can’t go wrong no matter what you pick. Try the cannelloni or the chicken piccata first, and you’ll be back for more. pastaamore.com

