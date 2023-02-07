Dates have been set for Omaha’s Original Greek Festival this summer.
The event will be Aug. 18-20 at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, 602 Park Ave. in downtown Omaha.
The festival offers authentic Greek food such as souvlaki, gyros, spanakopita and baklava, traditional dance, a boutique, kids activities and tours of the historic church.
This year's event will also feature an exhibit highlighting the history of the Omaha Greek community. There will be a display that tells the stories of local residents through video and images. The exhibit will also highlight the islands and villages in Greece where many of the Greek-Americans in Omaha originate from.