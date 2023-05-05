Muchachos, a popular Lincoln restaurant, opened an Omaha location on Friday.

The restaurant has been in the works in the Little Bohemia neighborhood for some time, prompting eager anticipation on Facebook and other social media.

Owner Nick Maestas operated a food truck for four years before opening the Lincoln Muchachos in 2020. It immediately took off, often selling out of some items before closing time. He then started looking for a building for an Omaha outlet.

On Facebook, he said he started making New Mexican-style food about six years ago to feel closer to his grandparents and to mourn them in a healthier way.

“I had no idea what it was going to turn into,” he said. “It has been a journey. It has been a test of patience. A learning experience. But mostly, it’s been healing. Seeing my grandfather’s face shining a bright light makes all the hard work worth it."

Muchachos got national attention in 2021 when ESPN personality Todd Blackledge visited there for his “Taste of the Town” feature. Blackledge was in Lincoln to broadcast a football game between the University of Nebraska and the University of Michigan.

The online menu at yomuchachos.com includes tacos, Hatch mac and cheese, nachos, smoked meat plates, burritos (including one with Hatch mac) and sides.

Hours at the Omaha location, according to its online listing, are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. It’s closed Sundays and Mondays. The restaurant is at 1258 S. 13th St.

