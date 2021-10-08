Lincoln restaurant Muchachos will be on ABC broadcast of Nebraska-Michigan game

Muchachos, a downtown Lincoln restaurant that started as a food truck, will be featured on ABC’s broadcast of the Nebraska-Michigan football game Saturday night.
Earlier this week, ESPN personality Todd Blackledge asked people on Twitter to suggest a local eatery for “Taste of the Town,” his feature that focuses on a restaurant in the communities he visits for games.
Dozens of people recommended Muchachos, known for its melding of New Mexican cuisine and smoked barbecue, restaurant owner Nick Maestas said on Facebook late Thursday.
“We met today, served up the Hatch (chile pepper) mac burrito (a popular menu item), and the rest was history,” he said in his post.
“To have this little operation get some national coverage is humbling,” Maestas said. “As I sit here, teary-eyed … I think of my team who kills it, who provides top-notch product and even better customer service. None of this is possible without them.”
Maestas said the segment is scheduled to air during the second quarter of the game, which begins at 6:30 p.m. on KETV in Omaha. The ESPN crew was at Muchachos on Friday afternoon taking final video for the piece, Maestas said in an interview.
After operating the food truck for four years, he opened his brick-and-mortar store 13 months ago in a bright blue storefront at 416 S. 11th St. He’s now looking for an Omaha location.
Omaha Dines: Here are the city's 35 essential restaurants
Stella’s Bar & Grill
UMAMI Asian Cuisine
Le Bouillon
V. Mertz
La Buvette
M’s Pub
The Boiler Room Restaurant
Blue Sushi Sake Grill
Kitchen Table
Block 16
El Dorado Mexican Restaurant
Johnny’s Cafe
Dinker's
Time Out Chicken
Lo Sole Mio
Modern Love
Crescent Moon
Coneflower Creamery
La Casa Pizzaria
Salween Thai
Saddle Creek Breakfast Club
Dario's Brasserie
Pitch Pizzeria
Yoshitomo
Au Courant
Ika Ramen & Izakaya
Blue & Fly Asian Kitchen
The Drover
El Basha Mediterranean Grill
Twisted Cork Bistro
Tired Texan BBQ
The Jaipur
Le Voltaire French Restaurant
Dante
Runza
elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267