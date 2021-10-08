 Skip to main content
Lincoln restaurant Muchachos will be on ABC broadcast of Nebraska-Michigan game
ESPN college football analyst Todd Blackledge, left, and Muchachos owner Nick Maestas in front of the downtown Lincoln restaurant.

Gary Todd and Tyree Todd have crafted an indulgent menu of late night fare for those looking for a little caloric boost.

Muchachos, a downtown Lincoln restaurant that started as a food truck, will be featured on ABC’s broadcast of the Nebraska-Michigan football game Saturday night.

Earlier this week, ESPN personality Todd Blackledge asked people on Twitter to suggest a local eatery for “Taste of the Town,” his feature that focuses on a restaurant in the communities he visits for games.

Dozens of people recommended Muchachos, known for its melding of New Mexican cuisine and smoked barbecue, restaurant owner Nick Maestas said on Facebook late Thursday.

“We met today, served up the Hatch (chile pepper) mac burrito (a popular menu item), and the rest was history,” he said in his post.

“To have this little operation get some national coverage is humbling,” Maestas said. “As I sit here, teary-eyed … I think of my team who kills it, who provides top-notch product and even better customer service. None of this is possible without them.”

Maestas said the segment is scheduled to air during the second quarter of the game, which begins at 6:30 p.m. on KETV in Omaha. The ESPN crew was at Muchachos on Friday afternoon taking final video for the piece, Maestas said in an interview.

After operating the food truck for four years, he opened his brick-and-mortar store 13 months ago in a bright blue storefront at 416 S. 11th St. He’s now looking for an Omaha location.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

