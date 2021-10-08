Lincoln restaurant Muchachos will be on ABC broadcast of Nebraska-Michigan game

Muchachos, a downtown Lincoln restaurant that started as a food truck, will be featured on ABC’s broadcast of the Nebraska-Michigan football game Saturday night.

Earlier this week, ESPN personality Todd Blackledge asked people on Twitter to suggest a local eatery for “Taste of the Town,” his feature that focuses on a restaurant in the communities he visits for games.

Dozens of people recommended Muchachos, known for its melding of New Mexican cuisine and smoked barbecue, restaurant owner Nick Maestas said on Facebook late Thursday.

“We met today, served up the Hatch (chile pepper) mac burrito (a popular menu item), and the rest was history,” he said in his post.

“To have this little operation get some national coverage is humbling,” Maestas said. “As I sit here, teary-eyed … I think of my team who kills it, who provides top-notch product and even better customer service. None of this is possible without them.”

Maestas said the segment is scheduled to air during the second quarter of the game, which begins at 6:30 p.m. on KETV in Omaha. The ESPN crew was at Muchachos on Friday afternoon taking final video for the piece, Maestas said in an interview.