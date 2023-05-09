O’tillie Meats in Lincoln is closing its retail shop, according to a post on its Facebook page.
The business, however, will continue to sell its gourmet sausages online. Customers can purchase and reserve individual meat packs for local pickup in Omaha or Lincoln and direct shipping nationwide.
O’tillie also will be distributing its products in local restaurants and at small retail shops. They hope to grow their business with other retailers, so if you’d like to see their sausages in one of your favorite establishments, let them know.
They currently have 12 varieties of sausage on their website, otilliebutcher.com, including chorizo and Cajun flavors. They also sell cuts of beef and pork.
The shop, at 129 S. 27th St. in Lincoln, will stay open through May. Hours are 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; and 12:30 to 5 p.m. Fridays.
elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267