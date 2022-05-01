Loaded mashed potato egg rolls a smashing alternative to plain old spuds

Take everything you love about a loaded baked potato and then wrap it in a crunchy egg roll shell and you’ve got loaded mashed potato egg rolls.
They make a perfect party finger food or something fun to pair with burgers.
You can use leftover mashed potatoes, packaged potatoes or just boil up a few potatoes and mash them. I used sharp cheddar because I love the flavor, but you can use any cheese you have on hand.
Make sure you completely cover the cheese stick with the mashed potato mixture and make sure the wrapper is completely sealed. We failed in this endeavor with one of our egg rolls and caused quite a bit of splattering.
Loaded Mashed Potato Egg Rolls
2 cups prepared or leftover mashed potatoes
¼ cup bacon bits or crumbled cooked bacon
2 green onions thinly sliced
People are also reading…
1 egg
½ teaspoon garlic powder
½ teaspoon onion powder
8 sticks of cheese approximately 3 inches long by ¼-inch square
8 egg roll wrappers
1. Combine cooled mashed potatoes, bacon bits, green onions, egg, onion powder and garlic powder in a large bowl. Mix until well combined.
2. Wrap about 3 tablespoons of the mashed potato mixture around each stick of cheese trying to ensure it is completely covered (this helps prevent leaks).
3. Lay each egg roll wrapper out with a corner pointing towards you. Place your mashed potato and cheese filling in the center of each wrapper. Fold in the sides and roll the wrapper tightly. Use a dab of water to secure the tip of the wrapper. (If you don’t know how to roll an egg roll it usually shows on the package).
4. Preheat oil to 350 F. Fry each egg roll for about 4 to 5 minutes or until browned and crispy.
5. Serve hot with sour cream for dipping.
Note: It is important to make sure the sides of the wrapper are tucked in holding the ingredients in. If they leak, it can cause splattering.
Source: www.spendwithpennies.com
Kiley Cruse's Favorite Recipes of 2022
Syrniki is a classic Slavic treat with a sweet flavor and moist texture. They’re traditionally served with sour cream and fresh berries or preserves on top. If you prefer, you can serve them with a sprinkle of powdered sugar or a drizzle of maple syrup, chocolate sauce or honey instead.
Make a batch and enjoy it like a Yink with your favorite drink − pink ink (strawberry milk).
Many Americans are familiar with the Louisiana-style king cake, a tradition brought over from France nearly 150 years ago.
What's up, Doc? This carrot cake is a go-to recipe for cupcakes.
Hot chocolate on a stick is a block of rich chocolate topped with a fluffy homemade marshmallow and they are held together with a built-in stir stick.
Buffalo wings must be fried? No way. These baked wings will make a believer of any skeptic.
At least a million people get sick from improper cooking, handling or storage of meat and poultry each year. Here are some tips on how to safely get meat from the store to your kitchen table.
When eaten slightly warmed, the vanilla flavor of the chips enhances the banana flavor of the muffins.
The beauty of making your own hot cocoa is you can adjust the mix to your preferred level of sweetness. And you can make it dairy-free, an option that can sometimes be hard to find.
I’d never heard of the dish but immediately wondered if it was a real recipe.
This recipe is easily customized. For fun, experiment with lemon zest, orange zest or sliced almonds to find your new favorite.
These super fluffy buttermilk pancakes bake up quickly and they are easy to personalize to everyone's individual tastes.
“Cookies, Candies & Bars,” the Omaha World-Herald's popular dessert cookbook is now available for just $5 at www.owhstore.com.