Loaded mashed potato egg rolls a smashing alternative to plain old spuds

Take everything you love about a loaded baked potato and then wrap it in a crunchy egg roll shell and you’ve got loaded mashed potato egg rolls.

They make a perfect party finger food or something fun to pair with burgers.

You can use leftover mashed potatoes, packaged potatoes or just boil up a few potatoes and mash them. I used sharp cheddar because I love the flavor, but you can use any cheese you have on hand.

Make sure you completely cover the cheese stick with the mashed potato mixture and make sure the wrapper is completely sealed. We failed in this endeavor with one of our egg rolls and caused quite a bit of splattering.

Loaded Mashed Potato Egg Rolls





2 cups prepared or leftover mashed potatoes

¼ cup bacon bits or crumbled cooked bacon

2 green onions thinly sliced

1 egg

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon onion powder

8 sticks of cheese approximately 3 inches long by ¼-inch square

8 egg roll wrappers

1. Combine cooled mashed potatoes, bacon bits, green onions, egg, onion powder and garlic powder in a large bowl. Mix until well combined.

2. Wrap about 3 tablespoons of the mashed potato mixture around each stick of cheese trying to ensure it is completely covered (this helps prevent leaks).

3. Lay each egg roll wrapper out with a corner pointing towards you. Place your mashed potato and cheese filling in the center of each wrapper. Fold in the sides and roll the wrapper tightly. Use a dab of water to secure the tip of the wrapper. (If you don’t know how to roll an egg roll it usually shows on the package).

4. Preheat oil to 350 F. Fry each egg roll for about 4 to 5 minutes or until browned and crispy.

5. Serve hot with sour cream for dipping.

Note: It is important to make sure the sides of the wrapper are tucked in holding the ingredients in. If they leak, it can cause splattering.

