 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Loaded mashed potato egg rolls a smashing alternative to plain old spuds

  • 0
041722-owh-liv-eggrolls-p1.jpg

Loaded Mashed Potato Egg Rolls

 KILEY CRUSE, THE WORLD-HERALD

Take everything you love about a loaded baked potato and then wrap it in a crunchy egg roll shell and you’ve got loaded mashed potato egg rolls.

They make a perfect party finger food or something fun to pair with burgers.

You can use leftover mashed potatoes, packaged potatoes or just boil up a few potatoes and mash them. I used sharp cheddar because I love the flavor, but you can use any cheese you have on hand.

Make sure you completely cover the cheese stick with the mashed potato mixture and make sure the wrapper is completely sealed. We failed in this endeavor with one of our egg rolls and caused quite a bit of splattering.

Loaded Mashed Potato Egg Rolls

2 cups prepared or leftover mashed potatoes

¼ cup bacon bits or crumbled cooked bacon

2 green onions thinly sliced

People are also reading…

1 egg

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon onion powder

8 sticks of cheese approximately 3 inches long by ¼-inch square

8 egg roll wrappers

1. Combine cooled mashed potatoes, bacon bits, green onions, egg, onion powder and garlic powder in a large bowl. Mix until well combined.

2. Wrap about 3 tablespoons of the mashed potato mixture around each stick of cheese trying to ensure it is completely covered (this helps prevent leaks).

3. Lay each egg roll wrapper out with a corner pointing towards you. Place your mashed potato and cheese filling in the center of each wrapper. Fold in the sides and roll the wrapper tightly. Use a dab of water to secure the tip of the wrapper. (If you don’t know how to roll an egg roll it usually shows on the package).

4. Preheat oil to 350 F. Fry each egg roll for about 4 to 5 minutes or until browned and crispy.

5. Serve hot with sour cream for dipping.

Note: It is important to make sure the sides of the wrapper are tucked in holding the ingredients in. If they leak, it can cause splattering.

Source: www.spendwithpennies.com

Kiley Cruse's Favorite Recipes of 2022

Ukrainian cheese pancakes pack protein punch
Omaha Dines

Ukrainian cheese pancakes pack protein punch

  • KILEY CRUSE
  • Updated
  • 0

Syrniki is a classic Slavic treat with a sweet flavor and moist texture. They’re traditionally served with sour cream and fresh berries or preserves on top. If you prefer, you can serve them with a sprinkle of powdered sugar or a drizzle of maple syrup, chocolate sauce or honey instead.

Kids will keep coming back for more of this yummy 'One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish' snack
Momaha

Kids will keep coming back for more of this yummy 'One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish' snack

  • KILEY CRUSE
  • Updated
  • 0

Make a batch and enjoy it like a Yink with your favorite drink − pink ink (strawberry milk).

A royal treat: Make your own king cake
Omaha Dines

A royal treat: Make your own king cake

  • KILEY CRUSE
  • Updated
  • 0

Many Americans are familiar with the Louisiana-style king cake, a tradition brought over from France nearly 150 years ago.

Carrot Cake Cupcakes a tasty, go-to treat option
Omaha Dines

Carrot Cake Cupcakes a tasty, go-to treat option

  • KILEY CRUSE
  • Updated
  • 0

What's up, Doc? This carrot cake is a go-to recipe for cupcakes.

Hot chocolate ... on a stick? You bet, and it's delicious, too.
Momaha

Hot chocolate ... on a stick? You bet, and it's delicious, too.

  • KILEY CRUSE
  • Updated
  • 0

Hot chocolate on a stick is a block of rich chocolate topped with a fluffy homemade marshmallow and they are held together with a built-in stir stick. 

Buffalo wings are synonymous with Super Bowl parties
Food and Cooking

Buffalo wings are synonymous with Super Bowl parties

  • KILEY CRUSE
  • Updated
  • 0

Buffalo wings must be fried? No way. These baked wings will make a believer of any skeptic.

Kitchen 101: What you need to know about meat safety, from shopping to cooking
Food and Cooking

Kitchen 101: What you need to know about meat safety, from shopping to cooking

  • KILEY CRUSE
  • Updated
  • 0

At least a million people get sick from improper cooking, handling or storage of meat and poultry each year. Here are some tips on how to safely get meat from the store to your kitchen table.

White Chocolate Chip Banana Muffins a surprise for doubters
Food and Cooking

White Chocolate Chip Banana Muffins a surprise for doubters

  • KILEY CRUSE
  • Updated
  • 0

When eaten slightly warmed, the vanilla flavor of the chips enhances the banana flavor of the muffins.

Cold days, hot chocolate: These DIY cocoa mixes will go fast in any home
Momaha

Cold days, hot chocolate: These DIY cocoa mixes will go fast in any home

  • KILEY CRUSE
  • Updated
  • 0

The beauty of making your own hot cocoa is you can adjust the mix to your preferred level of sweetness. And you can make it dairy-free, an option that can sometimes be hard to find.

'The Lincoln Highway' dish sure to become a family favorite
Omaha Dines

'The Lincoln Highway' dish sure to become a family favorite

  • KILEY CRUSE
  • Updated
  • 0

I’d never heard of the dish but immediately wondered if it was a real recipe.

Blueberry banana bread is healthy, delicious breakfast option the whole family will love
Momaha

Blueberry banana bread is healthy, delicious breakfast option the whole family will love

  • Kiley Cruse World-Herald Staff Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

This recipe is easily customized. For fun, experiment with lemon zest, orange zest or sliced almonds to find your new favorite.

Sheet pan pancakes can feed whole family at breakfast time
Omaha Dines

Sheet pan pancakes can feed whole family at breakfast time

  • KILEY CRUSE
  • Updated
  • 0

These super fluffy buttermilk pancakes bake up quickly and they are easy to personalize to everyone's individual tastes.

'Cookies, Candies & Bars' cookbook now on sale at OWHstore.com
Omaha Dines

'Cookies, Candies & Bars' cookbook now on sale at OWHstore.com

  • Updated
  • 0

“Cookies, Candies & Bars,” the Omaha World-Herald's popular dessert cookbook is now available for just $5 at www.owhstore.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Omaha Dines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Travel the Pork Association’s Tenderloin Trail

Travel the Pork Association’s Tenderloin Trail

You can request a trail passport at any of the restaurants, then try a pork tenderloin sandwich at each location and ask the staff to stamp your passport. When you’ve visited all five, you’ll win a T-shirt to prove that you conquered the Omaha Tenderloin Trail.

Watch Now: Related Video

Five best Netflix films and series coming in May

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert