Local chef to open pop-up shop in Midtown Crossing

Chef Around the Block Dan Benigno is looking for chefs, caterers and culinarians to use his new pop-up shop in Midtown Crossing.

Spaces are available on Thursdays and Sundays through June 2023.

Benigno is having a series of open houses so interested people can check out the space and discuss options and logistics. They’re scheduled for 4 to 8 p.m. Monday; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday; 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 28.

You also can email dan@chefaroundtheblock.com for alternate times.

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

