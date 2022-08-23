Local chef to open pop-up shop in Midtown Crossing

Chef Around the Block Dan Benigno is looking for chefs, caterers and culinarians to use his new pop-up shop in Midtown Crossing.
Spaces are available on Thursdays and Sundays through June 2023.
Benigno is having a series of open houses so interested people can check out the space and discuss options and logistics. They’re scheduled for 4 to 8 p.m. Monday; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday; 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 28.
You also can email dan@chefaroundtheblock.com for alternate times.
