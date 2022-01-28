Louis 'Pal' Gorat, longtime owner of renowned Omaha steakhouse, dies at 92

Louis Nunzio “Pal” Gorat and Warren Buffett met at Rose Hill Elementary School more than 80 years ago.
Gorat grew up to be a longtime restaurateur, taking over the popular Gorat’s Steak House from his dad and mom, Louis S. and Nettie Gorat. Buffett grew up to be a billionaire financier with a Fortune 500 company — Berkshire Hathaway — and a worldwide reputation.
The two never lost touch. Buffett loved to dine at Gorat’s, and for more than 20 years, he brought an entourage to the restaurant on the last day of the Berkshire shareholders' annual meeting.
Now Buffett remembers his friend with fondness. Gorat died Wednesday after a short illness. He was 92.
“He was often called ‘Pal’ Gorat and that nickname was 100% appropriate,” Buffett said in a statement. “He was truly a pal to me throughout his life."
Granddaughter Kelly O’Toole said that was a life well lived.
Her grandfather, she said, was “deeply passionate about the things he loved,” including his family and his work at the steakhouse.
“He was such a solid leader,” she said. “Very strong, and not a pushover.”
He started working at Gorat’s, which was founded in 1944, when he was 15, peeling potatoes and washing dishes, according to a 2012 story in The World-Herald.
After graduating from Benson High School, he started working full time and took over the business in 1960 as a fairly young man because his father had Alzheimer’s disease, O’Toole said.
He saw many celebrities come through including Ronald Reagan (when he was still an actor), flamboyant pianist Liberace, and later, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, who frequently came to dine with Buffett.
When Buffett talked Gorat into opening his dining room at the end of the shareholders meeting in 1996, it was the first time that the restaurant had ever been open on Sunday night, the 2012 story said.
That move put the restaurant in the spotlight. Gorat’s was packed on Berkshire meeting weekends and gets mentions as “Buffett’s favorite Omaha restaurant” in newspapers such as the Guardian and websites such as businessinsider.com.
Gorat sold the steakhouse in 2012 to businessman Gene Dunn. Dunn sold it in 2019 to current owners Jimmy and Tammy Chen.
O’Toole said that at some point, Gorat did every job at the restaurant.
“He ran a tight ship,” she said.
He also loved to have fun and nurture his family relationships. He gave his kids and grandkids silly nicknames. O’Toole said hers was "Skilly Rilly."
“I have no idea how he came up with that,” she said. “He called me that literally since the first day I can remember.”
The family gathered on Sundays for a large Italian dinner, which usually ended with music from grandpa.
“He played the piano amazingly,” O’Toole said. “When he turned 90, we went there to celebrate, and he was playing the piano like he was 30, and he did it all from memory.”
Gorat was also an accomplished golfer with several holes-in-one to his credit.
And he was a staunch supporter of the Juvenile Diabetes Association because his son had the disease from an early age.
Gorat was preceded in death by wife Shirley, son Mark, and daughter Debi Branecki. Survivors include daughter Pamela Kenney, eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
The family will have a memorial service at a later date.
