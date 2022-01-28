Louis 'Pal' Gorat, longtime owner of renowned Omaha steakhouse, dies at 92

After graduating from Benson High School, he started working full time and took over the business in 1960 as a fairly young man because his father had Alzheimer’s disease, O’Toole said.

He saw many celebrities come through including Ronald Reagan (when he was still an actor), flamboyant pianist Liberace, and later, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, who frequently came to dine with Buffett.

When Buffett talked Gorat into opening his dining room at the end of the shareholders meeting in 1996, it was the first time that the restaurant had ever been open on Sunday night, the 2012 story said.

That move put the restaurant in the spotlight. Gorat’s was packed on Berkshire meeting weekends and gets mentions as “Buffett’s favorite Omaha restaurant” in newspapers such as the Guardian and websites such as businessinsider.com.

Gorat sold the steakhouse in 2012 to businessman Gene Dunn. Dunn sold it in 2019 to current owners Jimmy and Tammy Chen.

O’Toole said that at some point, Gorat did every job at the restaurant.

“He ran a tight ship,” she said.