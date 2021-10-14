Mac and cheese, please. Check out these local eateries for cheesy dishes

In honor of Friday being National Cheese Curd Day, we thought Omaha-area cheese-lovers might appreciate some suggestions on where to find tasty, mac and cheese dishes.

Leadbelly, 3201 Farnam St. The LB Mac & Cheese is creamy and craveable. Add bits of the restaurant’s bacon, and it’s perfect. For a more spicy take, try the Jalapeno Popper Mac. getleaded.com

Blatt Beer & Table, 10000 California St. in Westroads, 2835 S. 170th Plaza, 610 N. 10th St. The Blatt Mac is more complex than some and, in my opinion, the crust of panko breadcrumbs and havarti sets it apart. Cheddar béchamel, chives and paprika make it among the best in the city. blattbeer.com

West End Omaha, 1529 S. 203rd St. Social media posts on Omaha’s best mac alerted me to this bar that serves small plates. The Smoked Gouda and Bacon Mac & Cheese sounds wonderful, made with smoked gouda and bacon and — the clincher — topped with brown butter panko. thewestendomaha.com