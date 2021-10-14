Mac and cheese, please. Check out these local eateries for cheesy dishes

In honor of Friday being National Cheese Curd Day, we thought Omaha-area cheese-lovers might appreciate some suggestions on where to find tasty, mac and cheese dishes.
Leadbelly, 3201 Farnam St. The LB Mac & Cheese is creamy and craveable. Add bits of the restaurant’s bacon, and it’s perfect. For a more spicy take, try the Jalapeno Popper Mac. getleaded.com
Blatt Beer & Table, 10000 California St. in Westroads, 2835 S. 170th Plaza, 610 N. 10th St. The Blatt Mac is more complex than some and, in my opinion, the crust of panko breadcrumbs and havarti sets it apart. Cheddar béchamel, chives and paprika make it among the best in the city. blattbeer.com
West End Omaha, 1529 S. 203rd St. Social media posts on Omaha’s best mac alerted me to this bar that serves small plates. The Smoked Gouda and Bacon Mac & Cheese sounds wonderful, made with smoked gouda and bacon and — the clincher — topped with brown butter panko. thewestendomaha.com
The Porch, 2327 S. 24th St., Council Bluffs. Facebook photos of its mac and cheese had me drooling. People rave about the Steak Mac and the Buffalo Chicken Mac, which has a hot sauce drizzle. And you can build your own (and get as carried away as you want). facebook.com/theporchcb/
You’ll only want to eat these grown-up mac and cheese recipes from TikTok
1. Acorn Squash Macaroni and Cheese
Fall is the perfect time to make this roasted acorn squash and sharp cheese mac from @justine_snacks. It’s full of herbs and spices since she has a vendetta against bland mac and cheese recipes.
2. Vegan Garlic Mac and Cheese
Garlic might have been an ingredient you avoided as a child, but if you can’t get enough as an adult, you need to try this vegan garlic mac and cheese recipe from @minimalistbaker. It’s super creamy but great for anyone avoiding dairy too.
3. Baked Mac and Cheese
TikTok creator @cookiterica tried out a viral version of baked mac and cheese inspired by the baked feta pasta trend. Skipping the usual step of boiling the noodles saves of time making it a great quick family dinner.
