 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mac and cheese, please. Check out these local eateries for cheesy dishes
0 comments

Mac and cheese, please. Check out these local eateries for cheesy dishes

Fridays are always a reason to celebrate. But when National Cheese Curd day falls on a Friday there's extra reason to celebrate.   The perfect fried cheese curd has a golden, crunchy exterior with breading that's not too thin or thick. This easy-to-make recipe fit the bill.

In honor of Friday being National Cheese Curd Day, we thought Omaha-area cheese-lovers might appreciate some suggestions on where to find tasty, mac and cheese dishes.

Leadbelly, 3201 Farnam St. The LB Mac & Cheese is creamy and craveable. Add bits of the restaurant’s bacon, and it’s perfect. For a more spicy take, try the Jalapeno Popper Mac. getleaded.com

Blatt Beer & Table, 10000 California St. in Westroads, 2835 S. 170th Plaza, 610 N. 10th St. The Blatt Mac is more complex than some and, in my opinion, the crust of panko breadcrumbs and havarti sets it apart. Cheddar béchamel, chives and paprika make it among the best in the city. blattbeer.com

West End Omaha, 1529 S. 203rd St. Social media posts on Omaha’s best mac alerted me to this bar that serves small plates. The Smoked Gouda and Bacon Mac & Cheese sounds wonderful, made with smoked gouda and bacon and — the clincher — topped with brown butter panko. thewestendomaha.com

The Porch, 2327 S. 24th St., Council Bluffs. Facebook photos of its mac and cheese had me drooling. People rave about the Steak Mac and the Buffalo Chicken Mac, which has a hot sauce drizzle. And you can build your own (and get as carried away as you want). facebook.com/theporchcb/

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

 Adele’s fourth album has a release date

Omaha World-Herald: Omaha Dines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert