Mac & Cheese Binge set for Omaha on Saturday

Midtown Crossing will have its seventh annual Mac & Cheese Binge on Saturday.

The event will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at six restaurants in the shopping and entertainment district near Turner Park at 31st and Farnam Streets.

Participating restaurants are Chef Around the Block, Pa Mas Taqueria & Grill, Ray’s Wings, Pizza and Drinks, Smokin’ Oak Wood-Fired Pizza and Taproom, Sofra Kitchen and Stories Coffee Co.

Each will be offering a mac and cheese sampler for $4, with suggested drink pairings. Drinks will cost extra. You can visit as many as you like and vote for the best mac in midtown.