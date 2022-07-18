 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Macaron sale will help baker recover stolen equipment

The owner of a small cottage baking business recently lost hundreds of dollars worth of baking equipment and materials when her car was stolen.

Melissa Yuko, who operates Baked by Sweet Melissa, is having a flash macaron sale to recover some of her losses.

From now through July 20, she’s offering a dozen of the cookies for $6 off the regular price. The macarons are usually $34 a dozen and they’re marked down to $28.

The homemade treats come in four flavors: salted caramel, mango honey, lime cheesecake and brownie batter.

They will be available for pickup on the weekend of July 22. Times will be determined when you order.

Visit facebook.com/bakedbysweetmelissa for more information.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

