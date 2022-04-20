 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Magazine calls Omaha ‘one of the next great food cities’

  • 0
Reuben (copy)

The Reuben at Crescent Moon was mentioned by Food & Wine magazine in an article naming Omaha as an up-and-coming food city.

 KENT SIEVERS, THE WORLD-HERALD

Food & Wine magazine recently included Omaha on a list of the most exciting up-and-coming food cities in the country.

Magazine editors say they focused on “under-the-radar culinary destinations” for the feature that’s now on their website (foodandwine.com). The list included four smaller urban locations in addition to larger cities.

In addition to Omaha, cities named include Boise, Idaho; Charlotte, North Carolina; Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Jersey City, New Jersey and Tucson, Arizona. The smaller locations are Biddeford, Maine; Bozeman, Montana; Charlottesville, Virginia and Greenville, South Carolina.

Omaha is cited for Reuben sandwiches at the Crescent Moon and the Kimpton Cottonwood Hotel’s Committee Chophouse. Other sites mentioned are El Arepon Venezuelan Food, Kathmandu Momo Station, Coneflower Creamery, Archetype Coffee, Modern Love, Au Courant and Carter & Rye.

Betsie Freeman's Favorite Food Business Stories

OWH food writer Betsie Freeman looks back at her favorite food business stories of 2021.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

0 Comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Omaha Dines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Cruise and Helen Mirren to headline Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert