Magazine calls Omaha ‘one of the next great food cities’

Food & Wine magazine recently included Omaha on a list of the most exciting up-and-coming food cities in the country.
Magazine editors say they focused on “under-the-radar culinary destinations” for the feature that’s now on their website (foodandwine.com). The list included four smaller urban locations in addition to larger cities.
In addition to Omaha, cities named include Boise, Idaho; Charlotte, North Carolina; Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Jersey City, New Jersey and Tucson, Arizona. The smaller locations are Biddeford, Maine; Bozeman, Montana; Charlottesville, Virginia and Greenville, South Carolina.
Omaha is cited for Reuben sandwiches at the Crescent Moon and the Kimpton Cottonwood Hotel’s Committee Chophouse. Other sites mentioned are El Arepon Venezuelan Food, Kathmandu Momo Station, Coneflower Creamery, Archetype Coffee, Modern Love, Au Courant and Carter & Rye.
Betsie Freeman's Favorite Food Business Stories
OWH food writer Betsie Freeman looks back at her favorite food business stories of 2021.
Chippy's brought a taste of the UK to Omaha. Before the store and eatery opened its doors in the spring, it was hard to find food and other pr…
During the COVID pandemic, food takeout and delivery options increased throughout the Omaha area. This story focused on those options for late…
When beloved Omaha eatery Gerda's Restaurant and Bakery closed in 2019, it left a hole in Omaha's dining community. So when it was announced t…
Frustrated with the costs of partnering with nationwide food delivery companies in a time when deliveries were a lifeline for many, local rest…
Omahans donate a generous variety of food to Siena Francis House, so Chief Development Officer Chris Knauf saw an opportunity to serve clients…
elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267