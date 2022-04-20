Magazine calls Omaha ‘one of the next great food cities’

Food & Wine magazine recently included Omaha on a list of the most exciting up-and-coming food cities in the country.

Magazine editors say they focused on “under-the-radar culinary destinations” for the feature that’s now on their website (foodandwine.com). The list included four smaller urban locations in addition to larger cities.

In addition to Omaha, cities named include Boise, Idaho; Charlotte, North Carolina; Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Jersey City, New Jersey and Tucson, Arizona. The smaller locations are Biddeford, Maine; Bozeman, Montana; Charlottesville, Virginia and Greenville, South Carolina.

Omaha is cited for Reuben sandwiches at the Crescent Moon and the Kimpton Cottonwood Hotel’s Committee Chophouse. Other sites mentioned are El Arepon Venezuelan Food, Kathmandu Momo Station, Coneflower Creamery, Archetype Coffee, Modern Love, Au Courant and Carter & Rye.

