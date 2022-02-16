Magazine gives Le Quartier bread ‘best of Nebraska’ nod

Food & Wine magazine recently compiled a list of the best breads in all 50 states.

Nebraska’s winner: Le Quartier Bakery & Cafe, which has two locations in Omaha at 8706 Countryside Plaza and 5026 Underwood Ave., and a store in Lincoln at 6900 O St.

Magazine staffers rated bakeries in several categories. One was local sourcing, and that’s why they chose Le Quartier.

“The distance between the Miller Dohrmann Farm and the closest Le Quartier is about seven miles,” said a write-up accompanying the list, dated Jan. 25, at foodandwine.com. “One grows the wheat and mills the grain into flour; the other turns the flour into the area’s favorite whole-wheat sourdough loaves, as well as a rather stellar whole-wheat multigrain bread.”

Hobby baker John Quiring studied in Paris and Montreal, then opened the first Le Quartier in 2006 in Lincoln.

Entries from some other states cited several bakeries, but Le Quartier is the only one from Nebraska that has a spot on the list.

Omaha World-Herald: Omaha Dines Sign up for the Omaha Dines weekly newsletter to stay up to date on the latest local restaurant and foods news and occasional offers. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.