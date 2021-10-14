Make restaurant-quality cheese curds at home for National Cheese Curd Day

5. Shake excess flour of curds. Dip into the egg mixture and then the bread crumbs. It is very important to coat the cheese curds evenly and thoroughly.

6. Place coated curds on a wire rack resting in a rimmed baking sheet. Freeze the cheese curds for 30 to 60 minutes.

7. Pour enough oil into a large skillet or a pot to reach about 2 inches of oil. Heat the oil over medium-high heat. Use a thermometer to make sure the temperature is 375 F.

8. Carefully drop curds in the oil, frying a few at a time. Do not crowd the skillet. Fry for about 60-90 seconds, turning them once until they are golden brown.

9. Remove with a slotted spoon to a wire rack set on a baking sheet or a plate lined with paper towels.

10. Enjoy immediately.

Note: I found cheese curds near the specialty cheeses at my local supermarket, both vacuum sealed and in a plastic container. The vacuum sealed curds still had the squeak of a fresh cheese curd. The curds in the plastic container, which said it had been packaged three days prior, did not. For eating fresh, I noticed a difference. I couldn't tell the difference once they had been breaded and fried.