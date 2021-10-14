 Skip to main content
Make restaurant-quality cheese curds at home for National Cheese Curd Day
Fridays are always a reason to celebrate. But when National Cheese Curd day falls on a Friday there's extra reason to celebrate.   The perfect fried cheese curd has a golden, crunchy exterior with breading that's not too thin or thick. This easy-to-make recipe fit the bill.

In my book, the perfect fried cheese curd has a golden, crunchy exterior with breading that's not too thin or thick. This easy-to-make recipe fit the bill. The curds should be frozen a minimum of 30 minutes prior to frying, but you can prep them well before and just leave them in the freezer until it's time to cook them.

101321-owh-liv-cheesecurds-p12.jpg

Fried Cheese Curds

¾ cup all-purpose flour

¼ teaspoon salt

3 eggs

1 tablespoon whole milk

2 cups Italian style breadcrumbs

16 ounces cheese curds

Vegetable oil for frying

101321-owh-liv-cheesecurds-p1.jpg

Fried Cheese curds require: cheese curds, flour, eggs and Italian-style bread crumbs.

Directions

1. Combine flour and salt in a bowl that has a lid. Stir to the salt is incorporated evenly.

2. Break the eggs into a second shallow bowl with 1 tablespoon of milk. Beat the eggs.

3. Place breadcrumbs into a third bowl.

101321-owh-liv-cheesecurds-p2.jpg

put flour and cheese curds into a bowl or tupper with a lid, cover and shake to coat.

4. Add cheese curds to the bowl of flour, cover with the lid and shake until all curds are coated evenly with flour.

5. Shake excess flour of curds. Dip into the egg mixture and then the bread crumbs. It is very important to coat the cheese curds evenly and thoroughly.

101321-owh-liv-cheesecurds-p3.jpg

6. Place coated curds on a wire rack resting in a rimmed baking sheet. Freeze the cheese curds for 30 to 60 minutes.

101321-owh-liv-cheesecurds-p6.jpg

Place breaded cheese curds on a wire rack and place in the freezer for a minimum of 30 minutes.

7. Pour enough oil into a large skillet or a pot to reach about 2 inches of oil. Heat the oil over medium-high heat. Use a thermometer to make sure the temperature is 375 F.

8. Carefully drop curds in the oil, frying a few at a time. Do not crowd the skillet. Fry for about 60-90 seconds, turning them once until they are golden brown.

101321-owh-liv-cheesecurds-p8.jpg

Fry curds in a pot with at least 2 inches of oil or in a fryer.

9. Remove with a slotted spoon to a wire rack set on a baking sheet or a plate lined with paper towels. 

10. Enjoy immediately.

Note: I found cheese curds near the specialty cheeses at my local supermarket, both vacuum sealed and in a plastic container. The vacuum sealed curds still had the squeak of a fresh cheese curd. The curds in the plastic container, which said it had been packaged three days prior, did not. For eating fresh, I noticed a difference. I couldn't tell the difference once they had been breaded and fried.

Adapted from copykat.com

kiley.cruse@owh.com; 402-444-1375

