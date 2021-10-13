 Skip to main content
Make this: Buttery, puffy Dutch baby will vanish before your very eyes
Make this: Buttery, puffy Dutch baby will vanish before your very eyes

20200812_mom_dutch_baby4_web.jpg

Vanilla Dutch baby topped with fruit

 KILEY CRUSE/THE WORLD-HERALD

We’ll take a generous slice, please and thank you.

Vanilla Dutch Baby

20200812_spe_mom_dutchbaby(5)

Vanilla Dutch Baby is a puffed pancake you make in the oven.

What you need

  • 4 tablespoons butter
  • 4 eggs, at room temperature
  • ¾ cup flour (all-purpose works but bread flour adds puffiness)
  • ¾ cup milk, heated 20 to 30 seconds in the microwave
  • 1½ tablespoons sugar
  • 2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
  • Pinch salt
  • 3 cups fruit
  • Powdered sugar, for dusting
20200812_spe_mom_dutchbaby

Vanilla Dutch Baby with Peaches and Blueberries

What you do

1. Preheat the oven to 425 F.

2. Put a large (12-inch), ovenproof pan in the oven to heat while you mix the batter.

3. In a blender, combine the eggs, flour, warm milk, sugar, vanilla extract and pinch of salt. Blend on medium-high speed until uniform. (If mixing by hand, combine the eggs with the milk until the mixture is light yellow and no longer stringy, about 1 minute. Add the flour, sugar, vanilla and pinch of salt, and whisk vigorously to remove lumps, about 30 seconds.)

4. Carefully remove the hot pan from the oven. Add butter and let melt.

5. Swirl the butter around the pan to coat completely, and then pour the remaining butter into the batter and pulse to blend. Pour the batter into the hot pan and return the pan to the oven. Cook until the pancake is puffed in the center and golden brown along the edges, about 20 minutes.

6. Using a spatula, remove the entire Dutch baby from the pan and place on a cooling rack for a few minutes to allow the steam to escape without condensing along the bottom and rendering the pancake soggy.

7. Dust with powdered sugar and top with fruit of your choice. Slice the pancake into 8 wedges and serve.

Adapted from foodnetwork.com

kiley.cruse@owh.com, 402-444-1374

