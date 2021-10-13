Make this: Buttery, puffy Dutch baby will vanish before your very eyes

We’ll take a generous slice, please and thank you.
Vanilla Dutch Baby
What you need
- 4 tablespoons butter
- 4 eggs, at room temperature
- ¾ cup flour (all-purpose works but bread flour adds puffiness)
- ¾ cup milk, heated 20 to 30 seconds in the microwave
- 1½ tablespoons sugar
- 2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
- Pinch salt
- 3 cups fruit
- Powdered sugar, for dusting
What you do
1. Preheat the oven to 425 F.
2. Put a large (12-inch), ovenproof pan in the oven to heat while you mix the batter.
3. In a blender, combine the eggs, flour, warm milk, sugar, vanilla extract and pinch of salt. Blend on medium-high speed until uniform. (If mixing by hand, combine the eggs with the milk until the mixture is light yellow and no longer stringy, about 1 minute. Add the flour, sugar, vanilla and pinch of salt, and whisk vigorously to remove lumps, about 30 seconds.)
4. Carefully remove the hot pan from the oven. Add butter and let melt.
5. Swirl the butter around the pan to coat completely, and then pour the remaining butter into the batter and pulse to blend. Pour the batter into the hot pan and return the pan to the oven. Cook until the pancake is puffed in the center and golden brown along the edges, about 20 minutes.
6. Using a spatula, remove the entire Dutch baby from the pan and place on a cooling rack for a few minutes to allow the steam to escape without condensing along the bottom and rendering the pancake soggy.
7. Dust with powdered sugar and top with fruit of your choice. Slice the pancake into 8 wedges and serve.
Adapted from foodnetwork.com
TikTok foodies share their takes on sheet pan pancakes
1. Strawberry and Blueberry Pancakes
Get in a serving of fruit with these quick and easy strawberry and blueberry sheet pan pancakes from @pricklypear86. After 20 minutes in the oven at 375 degrees, you’ll have a family sized batch of pancakes without the fuss.
2. Oreo Pancakes
These sheet pan pancakes from @yourfincookingtutorial use protein pancake mix, almonds, walnuts, and Oreos for a breakfast that’s packed with protein while also being as super sweet treat.
3. Chocolate Chip Cookie Pancakes
Ever feel like eating cookies for breakfast? Try these chocolate chip sheet pan pancake. As TikTok creator @msbee80 says, you’re sure to have “#happykids” after trying this quick recipe.
