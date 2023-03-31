Malara’s Italian Restaurant, a favorite with local diners for nearly 30 years, is closing in mid-April.

It’s one of the last remaining old-school Italian restaurants in South Omaha, serving favorites such as eggplant parmesan, pasta carbonara, tortellini and ravioli, as well as seafood and New York strip steaks.

Caterina Malara, a native of Italy, moved to Omaha from Argentina and opened the restaurant in 1984 as a carryout business at the west end of the former Rotella’s Bakery location, according to the restaurant website. It expanded three times and is now tucked in amid a quiet neighborhood at 2123 Pierce St.

Malara brought her daughters into the family business, the website said. She died on March 12.

A restaurant employee verified the April 15 closing date and declined to reveal the reason.

Until then, hours are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. It’s closed on Sundays.