Mexican food to replace ice cream in old Zesto’s location

The former home of Zesto’s ice cream in south Omaha is about to become the area’s fourth location of Lina’s Mexican Restaurant.

Lina’s is a local fast-food chain with outlets at 5832 S. 144th St. in the Millard area, 6520 Brentwood Drive in La Vista and 2201 N. 90th St. in northwest Omaha. It’s open 24 hours and has a breakfast menu along with other Mexican favorites.

Zesto’s, on South 13th Street near Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium, was a popular spot for baseball fans before the city tore down Rosenblatt Stadium. It got national recognition during College World Series broadcasts. Oasis Ice Cream occupied the spot for a time after Zesto’s closed.

The new Lina’s is expected to open in about two months. For more information, go to facebook.com/Linas-Mexican-Restaurant.

