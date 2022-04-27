 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mexican food to replace ice cream in old Zesto’s location

The former home of Zesto’s ice cream in south Omaha is about to become the area’s fourth location of Lina’s Mexican Restaurant.

Lina’s is a local fast-food chain with outlets at 5832 S. 144th St. in the Millard area, 6520 Brentwood Drive in La Vista and 2201 N. 90th St. in northwest Omaha. It’s open 24 hours and has a breakfast menu along with other Mexican favorites.

Zesto’s, on South 13th Street near Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium, was a popular spot for baseball fans before the city tore down Rosenblatt Stadium. It got national recognition during College World Series broadcasts. Oasis Ice Cream occupied the spot for a time after Zesto’s closed.

The new Lina’s is expected to open in about two months. For more information, go to facebook.com/Linas-Mexican-Restaurant.

Betsie Freeman's Favorite Food Business Stories

OWH food writer Betsie Freeman looks back at her favorite food business stories of 2021.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

