Mexican food to replace ice cream in old Zesto’s location

The former home of Zesto’s ice cream in south Omaha is about to become the area’s fourth location of Lina’s Mexican Restaurant.
Lina’s is a local fast-food chain with outlets at 5832 S. 144th St. in the Millard area, 6520 Brentwood Drive in La Vista and 2201 N. 90th St. in northwest Omaha. It’s open 24 hours and has a breakfast menu along with other Mexican favorites.
Zesto’s, on South 13th Street near Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium, was a popular spot for baseball fans before the city tore down Rosenblatt Stadium. It got national recognition during College World Series broadcasts. Oasis Ice Cream occupied the spot for a time after Zesto’s closed.
The new Lina’s is expected to open in about two months. For more information, go to facebook.com/Linas-Mexican-Restaurant.
Betsie Freeman's Favorite Food Business Stories
OWH food writer Betsie Freeman looks back at her favorite food business stories of 2021.
Chippy's brought a taste of the UK to Omaha. Before the store and eatery opened its doors in the spring, it was hard to find food and other pr…
During the COVID pandemic, food takeout and delivery options increased throughout the Omaha area. This story focused on those options for late…
When beloved Omaha eatery Gerda's Restaurant and Bakery closed in 2019, it left a hole in Omaha's dining community. So when it was announced t…
Frustrated with the costs of partnering with nationwide food delivery companies in a time when deliveries were a lifeline for many, local rest…
Omahans donate a generous variety of food to Siena Francis House, so Chief Development Officer Chris Knauf saw an opportunity to serve clients…
elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267