Mexican restaurant opens on North 72nd Street

El Muchacho Alegre is now open in a strip mall on North 72nd Street.
The restaurant’s website promises authentic Mexican cuisine. The large menu includes items such as picadillo steak, potato enchiladas, al pastor quesadillas, a fried burria taco and numerous other entrees and appetizers.
It offers both dine-in and takeout options, with online ordering.
It’s open from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays.
The website is elmuchachoalegremenu.com. The address is 6222 N. 72nd St.
