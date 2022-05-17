 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mexican restaurant opens on North 72nd Street

El Muchacho Alegre is now open in a strip mall on North 72nd Street.

The restaurant’s website promises authentic Mexican cuisine. The large menu includes items such as picadillo steak, potato enchiladas, al pastor quesadillas, a fried burria taco and numerous other entrees and appetizers.

It offers both dine-in and takeout options, with online ordering.

It’s open from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays.

The website is elmuchachoalegremenu.com. The address is 6222 N. 72nd St.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

