Work is almost complete on Mio Italiano, a long-awaited restaurant that’s opening in the former location of Lo Sole Mio.

“Everything is progressing nicely,” said Tony Uphoff, who, with his wife Jamie Uphoff, is leasing the former Lo Sole Mio space near South 32nd and Oak Streets. “All the signage is up. The front of the house is ready. It’s starting to look like a restaurant.”

A soft opening will be held March 21 after staffers run through mock service for a few days, Tony said, and a grand opening will take place once the kinks are worked out.

Omaha foodies have been eagerly anticipating the launch of Mio Italiano since it was announced last fall. It was initially called The Mio, which translates to "The Me."

"I thought, well, that makes no sense," Tony said, so they changed the name.

The Uphoffs purchased equipment from Lo Sole Mio and will offer some of its dishes on their menu.

The Losoles closed their beloved 30-year-old restaurant in July 2022, dismaying scores of loyal customers. They were seeking a buyer because both had worked in food service and they were ready to retire after a 60-year career. They couldn't find one, so they decided to lease out the space instead.

Tony is Mio’s executive chef and Jamie will handle business matters such as systems and cost-effectiveness. Both have been in the hospitality business for more than 35 years, most recently in Las Vegas.

“My wife is my 50-50 partner,” he said. “She’s my hero, basically. I’m happy to go into battle with her.”

He designed the Mio Italiano menu in three parts: one-third classic Italian, one-third dishes from the Losoles that he reimagined with their blessing, and one-third his own creations. He’s been ironing out recipes so menus can be printed.

The restaurant will offer full service and take-out options, with pizza available only for carry-out. It doesn’t yet have a website.

Remodeling was extensive in the dining room and lobby. They repainted walls and ceilings and reconfigured the seating. There’s a new color scheme and new wall decorations.

“I hunted down 11 church pews from Tekamah and Plattsmouth for the waiting area and booth seating,” Tony said. “Benches (would have been) $11,000 to make and the pews were $1,000. My wife stained and painted them.”

So far, hiring hasn’t been a problem. They put out three targeted ads for help and had more than 80 responses even before a hiring fair last week. Tony said that number took him aback because he had heard horror stories about recruiting employees.

Training will be rigorous, he said. He expects to hire between 45 and 50 people, including a sous chef.

“We want to have very informed staff and very friendly staff,” he said. “That’s one area where we can really set ourselves apart.”

Mio Italiano will be open from 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays; 4 to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays.

Tony said social media posts about the restaurant have gotten a “huge response.” He’s confident that Omahans are eager to try it.

“I’m more concerned with everyone’s second visit than the first. I fully expect people to wonder about (what’s replacing) Lo Sole Mio,” he said.

When diners make a second visit, he explained, he’ll know his new venture is on the right track.

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of February 2023