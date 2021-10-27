Modern Love on classic vegetarian restaurant list

The interior of Modern Love a vegan restaurant is the Midtown area of Omaha, Nebraska, photographed on Friday, March 29, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN, THE WORLD-HERAL
Vegetarian Times magazine named
Modern Love in Omaha and New York City as one of its best classic vegetarian restaurants in 2021.
Modern Love’s take on wings is made with fried cauliflower and topped with peanut sauce, scallion, radishes, black sesame seeds and a lime wedge. Dishes such as this earned the Omaha eatery a place on Vegetarian Times magazine's top classic vegetarian restaurants list.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Magazine staffers created the list when they were reviewing the best new vegetarian restaurants of the year and realized they also wanted to give shout-outs to established eateries.
Cookbook author Isa Chandra Moskowitz — dubbed a vegan cultural icon by the magazine — opened
Modern Love in Omaha in 2014 and followed with the Brooklyn restaurant two years later.
“The menu is comfortable and approachable, but elevated and executed with precise technique,” magazine writers said in explaining how Modern Love made the list.
Modern Love’s Facebook page said it shared the list with “greats” such as Plum Bistro in Seattle and Dirt Candy in New York City.
“What an honor,” the post said.
You can see the both lists at
vegetariantimes.com.
Photos: Yesteryear menus, a slice of Omaha's culinary history
Menus are only part of the push to curate Omaha's food history. The Omaha Public Library also is collecting artifacts like these beer cans commemorating River City Roundup.
OMAHA PUBLIC LIBRARY
The Bohemian Cafe's menu items.
OMAHA PUBLIC LIBRARY
Lunch or dessert and coffee at the Brandeis Tea Room was cause to wear your Sunday best.
OMAHA PUBLIC LIBRARY
Caniglia's on South 7th Street advertized itself as "Omaha's original pizza house." Steaks were on the menu as well.
OMAHA PUBLIC LIBRARY
Pizza and cocktail choices at Caniglia's Venice Inn.
OMAHA PUBLIC LIBRARY
A memorable menu cover from Caniglia's Venice Inn.
OMAHA PUBLIC LIBRARY
The menu cover from The Hayden House's Anytime Inn.
OMAHA PUBLIC LIBRARY
Howard Johnson's was a popular spot for families, burgers and fries.
OMAHA PUBLIC LIBRARY
King Fong's location was as exotic as its menu.
OMAHA PUBLIC LIBRARY
Adult beverages from the Mai Tai Lounge.
OMAHA PUBLIC LIBRARY
The Mai Tai Lounge's drink menu may have been more popular than its food offerings.
OMAHA PUBLIC LIBRARY
The Italian specialities at Mister C's were as popular as the kitchy Italian murals and decor.
OMAHA PUBLIC LIBRARY
Mister C's menu offerings.
OMAHA PUBLIC LIBRARY
Mister C's restaurant on North 30th Street was a popular destination for prom couples.
OMAHA PUBLIC LIBRARY
A recipe card from Metropolitan Utilities District, when electric cooking was coming of age.
OMAHA PUBLIC LIBRARY
Specialties on the menu at The Fountain Room at Kiewit Plaza.
OMAHA PUBLIC LIBRARY
The Fountain Room at Kiewit Plaza.
OMAHA PUBLIC LIBRARY
The Gourmet's menu card cover
OMAHA PUBLIC LIBRARY
Trovato's Italian Restaurant menu cover. The restaurant was a popular spot for live music and Italian fare in Dundee.
OMAHA PUBLIC LIBRARY
Chef Paul Steuri's menu card for an in-flight meal on United Air Lines, possibly dating to the 1960s.
OMAHA PUBLIC LIBRARY
Omaha World-Herald: Omaha Dines
Sign up for the Omaha Dines weekly newsletter to stay up to date on the latest local restaurant and foods news and occasional offers.