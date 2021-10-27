 Skip to main content
Modern Love on classic vegetarian restaurant list
Modern Love on classic vegetarian restaurant list

102721-owh-od-modernlove-p1

The interior of Modern Love a vegan restaurant is the Midtown area of Omaha, Nebraska, photographed on Friday, March 29, 2019. 

 BRENDAN SULLIVAN, THE WORLD-HERAL

Vegetarian Times magazine named Modern Love in Omaha and New York City as one of its best classic vegetarian restaurants in 2021.

20190404_liv_dinereview_modernlove01 (copy) (copy)

Modern Love’s take on wings is made with fried cauliflower and topped with peanut sauce, scallion, radishes, black sesame seeds and a lime wedge. Dishes such as this earned the Omaha eatery a place on Vegetarian Times magazine's top classic vegetarian restaurants list. 

Magazine staffers created the list when they were reviewing the best new vegetarian restaurants of the year and realized they also wanted to give shout-outs to established eateries.

Cookbook author Isa Chandra Moskowitz — dubbed a vegan cultural icon by the magazine — opened Modern Love in Omaha in 2014 and followed with the Brooklyn restaurant two years later.

“The menu is comfortable and approachable, but elevated and executed with precise technique,” magazine writers said in explaining how Modern Love made the list.

Modern Love’s Facebook page said it shared the list with “greats” such as Plum Bistro in Seattle and Dirt Candy in New York City.

“What an honor,” the post said.

You can see the both lists at vegetariantimes.com.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

