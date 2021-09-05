More late-night food options are popping up in the Omaha area

What makes it stand out?

“I think it’s the love that goes into it,” Johnson said.

She has a day job as a computer programmer, so she decided to operate her bakery at night. It’s open from 5 to 9 p.m. on weekdays and 5 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. It used to stay open later, but the late-night business fell off because the Benson bar crowd started to dwindle earlier during the pandemic. She will reconsider her hours when the pandemic eases.

A supportive community has kept her going during the COVID-19 outbreak. She usually sells out each day and has made — and sold — about 7,000 cinnamon rolls so far this year.

Mock, of Fizzy’s, said people are also ending their nights earlier at his other restaurant, Nite Owl in Blackstone. Although Nite Owl is open until 2 a.m., he said, the crowd now thins out a couple of hours before closing.

Like Gary Todd, he also saw a gap in the late-night food scene when he moved back to Omaha in 2012.

“For a city of Omaha’s size, I thought that was kind of strange,” he said.