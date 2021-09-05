More late-night food options are popping up in the Omaha area

Gary Todd likes to stay up late. And during the wee hours, he began to see an unfilled niche in Omaha.
That was the genesis of Muncheese 402 Eatery, a new takeout place that serves — and delivers — from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays and from 10 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. Thursdays and Sundays.
With his brother and chef Tyree, Gary created a menu and launched his new business about a month and a half ago, working out of the Kitchen Council incubator at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center in Council Bluffs.
“We’ve been averaging toward 15 orders a night,” he said. “Things are picking up the longer we’ve been open.”
He’s gotten some good reviews.
“A kid told me the other day that we’re his new favorite wing spot,” he said.
Gary joins a number of other late-night food purveyors in the Omaha area, and the ranks appear to be growing in spite of the ongoing pandemic.
Abelardo’s, for instance, has 11 local stores, including a recently opened outlet near 57th and Center Streets. Signs indicate that another may be on the way at the former Village Inn at Dodge Street near Saddle Creek Road, though that couldn’t be verified through calls to restaurant management.
Each location of the Mexican fast-food outlet with a drive-thru operates at least until 11 p.m. on weekdays. On weekends, many are still going in the middle of the night, some until 4 a.m.
Other fairly recent entries on the late-night scene include Fizzy’s Fountain & Liquors in Little Bohemia, which opened two days before the pandemic, according to owner Noah Mock; Goodly Cookies, which launched earlier this year at Village Pointe near 168th Street and West Dodge Road; and Baked After Dark, a three-year-old bakery in Benson.
But with delivery in the dead of night, Muncheese has something that so far is unique in the area.
Gary said most of its deliveries have been through DoorDash, but he has also shown up on several doorsteps with food. And he hasn’t encountered anything out of the ordinary — at least not yet.
“Hopefully, we keep it that way,” he said.
His menu includes gourmet burgers, fried cheese curds, Philly cheesesteak and pizza egg rolls and wings with flavors such as buffalo ranch and lemon pepper garlic parmesan.
He even offers one dessert: a cheesecake egg roll with what he and Tyree call “blurpleberry sauce,” made with a combination of blackberries, purple grapes and blueberries.
Gary credits his brother for refining the menu. Tyree has several years of food industry experience, with stints at Olive Garden, Stroud’s and other restaurants.
“He’s the culinary master behind things,” Gary said. “I have an idea of something I’m working on, and he says, ‘This is how we do it with food science and how we put it into production.’ ”
Many of Gary’s ideas are, of course, cooked up in his own kitchen late at night. The brothers were born in Chicago and moved to Omaha when they were young. Both graduated from Central High School.
Muncheese will get a boost Nov. 2-7, when it has a pop-up at the Switch Food Hall in the Blackstone District.
Late hours are also a family thing for Baked After Dark owner Stacey Johnson. Both of her daughters work with her at the shop.
“Our motto is ‘We aren’t morning people. We’re late-night people,’ ” Johnson said.
She started the bakery because she wanted to pass on the legacy of her Aunt Bev’s chocolate chip cookies to her daughters — and the world.
“I’ve been making them since I was 4 years old,” she said.
Bev would change the recipe for family reunion cookbooks so the cookies wouldn’t turn out for other people, but she gave the correct formula to Johnson.
What makes it stand out?
“I think it’s the love that goes into it,” Johnson said.
She has a day job as a computer programmer, so she decided to operate her bakery at night. It’s open from 5 to 9 p.m. on weekdays and 5 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. It used to stay open later, but the late-night business fell off because the Benson bar crowd started to dwindle earlier during the pandemic. She will reconsider her hours when the pandemic eases.
A supportive community has kept her going during the COVID-19 outbreak. She usually sells out each day and has made — and sold — about 7,000 cinnamon rolls so far this year.
Mock, of Fizzy’s, said people are also ending their nights earlier at his other restaurant, Nite Owl in Blackstone. Although Nite Owl is open until 2 a.m., he said, the crowd now thins out a couple of hours before closing.
Like Gary Todd, he also saw a gap in the late-night food scene when he moved back to Omaha in 2012.
“For a city of Omaha’s size, I thought that was kind of strange,” he said.
Mock and his wife, Katie, opened Nite Owl in 2015. And like Todd, they had an approach that set Nite Owl apart from the fast-food drive-thrus that are popular with the post-bar crowd.
“When you are at our place late, you are getting an experience,” he said, sit-down service with innovative food and specialty cocktails.
He thinks that it’s just a matter of time before more people start staying out later once again. In the meantime, he said, Nite Owl is doing well enough to ride out the pandemic.
“We’ve been lucky at Nite Owl that we have a following.”
