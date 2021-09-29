More spice at Valley coffee and cocktail emporium

BREW Coffee House & Tasting room in Valley recently launched its fall specialty coffee lineup.
Featured drinks include a Jack-O-Lantern S’mores Cappuccino with toaster marshmallows on the top and a graham cracker dipped at the side; the Maple Pancake Latte, pictured on Facebook with a bacon-topped mini waffle resting on the rim; and the Cinnamon French Toast Latte, with a thin slice of toast topping cinnamon whipped cream.
The shop’s Facebook post said these are just three of its seasonal drinks. You can find a menu at brewcoffeevalley.com.
