More spice at Valley coffee and cocktail emporium
Assorted coffee cups on a wooden table

BREW Coffee House & Tasting room in Valley recently launched its fall specialty coffee lineup.

Featured drinks include a Jack-O-Lantern S’mores Cappuccino with toaster marshmallows on the top and a graham cracker dipped at the side; the Maple Pancake Latte, pictured on Facebook with a bacon-topped mini waffle resting on the rim; and the Cinnamon French Toast Latte, with a thin slice of toast topping cinnamon whipped cream.

The shop’s Facebook post said these are just three of its seasonal drinks. You can find a menu at brewcoffeevalley.com.

