More than a latte flavor: 3 delicious pumpkin recipes to try this fall

4. Scrape about three-fourths of the thick batter into the prepared pan and smooth the top with a spatula. Set aside the pan and the remaining brownie batter (about 1 cup).

5. Make the pumpkin cheesecake batter: In a large bowl beat the cream cheese with an electric mixer until smooth. Add the cinnamon, ginger, salt, sugar and cloves. Beat, scraping down the sides of bowl, until well-combined. Beat in the eggs, one at a time. Then beat in the pumpkin, vanilla and heavy cream until smooth.

6. Spread the pumpkin cheesecake batter over the brownie batter in the pan. Use a tablespoon to dollop remaining brownie batter over the top in spots. Use a dull knife to swirl the mixtures together, making sure to leave it very streaky, and not blend too much.

7. Bake for about 40 to 45 minutes, until a toothpick inserted into the middle of the brownies comes out clean.

8. Allow brownies to cool completely in the pan. Cut into 24 squares.

Notes: Use 100% pumpkin purée and NOT pumpkin pie filling. Libby’s Pumpkin Purée will give you a brighter orange than the store brand we purchased. If you want a more vibrant orange color in your final product, use the name brand.

