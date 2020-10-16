Mouth of the South reopens under Cutchall Management Co.

Cutchall agreed to take on Mouth of the South, but didn’t buy rights to the brand. Instead, he made Ernst a partner in the restaurant and they began searching for a new location.

It took about eight months, but they’re pleased with what they found.

“It’s twice as big as Florence but about 30 percent smaller than Ames,” Cutchall said.

In an interview, Ernst said the menu is the same as it was at Ames, although he permanently added a chicken-fried chicken special that had been popular.

The restaurant serves Cajun and Creole favorites such as jambalaya and gumbo and other southern items such as a fried catfish po’boy and a barbecue pulled pork sandwich.

Ernst said he plans to have weekend specials at the new location once the staff is up to full speed.

He also hopes to start serving brunch soon, with traditional beignets, char-grilled oysters, Bananas Foster French toast, chicken and waffles and other items.

The restaurant offers takeout, but doesn’t yet have online ordering.