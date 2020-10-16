Mouth of the South reopens under Cutchall Management Co.

Mouth of the South reopened this week in the former Ragazzi’s Pizza location near 168th Street and West Center Road.
The Cajun restaurant now is under the umbrella of Cutchall Management Co., which operates several local restaurants, including First Watch, Oklahoma Joe’s and Paradise Bakery & Cafe.
Chef Ryan Ernst is its managing partner and chef, and the menu will remain substantially the same, said Greg Cutchall, founder and CEO of the management company.
Ernst started Mouth of the South in a Florence neighborhood storefront in 2014 and built a substantial and loyal following.
After a fire destroyed that location, he moved in 2018 to the former Lolo’s Chicken and Waffles near 71st Street and Ames Avenue, renting the building from Cutchall.
“Several restaurants had struggled there. I thought if anybody could make it, he could,” Cutchall said this week.
Business was brisk for about nine months, then dropped off considerably, Cutchall said. The space was bigger than the Florence location and the rent was higher, and Ernst began struggling.
“He came to me and said he couldn’t pay the rent anymore and if I wanted to take it over he would manage it for me,” Cutchall said.
Cutchall agreed to take on Mouth of the South, but didn’t buy rights to the brand. Instead, he made Ernst a partner in the restaurant and they began searching for a new location.
It took about eight months, but they’re pleased with what they found.
“It’s twice as big as Florence but about 30 percent smaller than Ames,” Cutchall said.
In an interview, Ernst said the menu is the same as it was at Ames, although he permanently added a chicken-fried chicken special that had been popular.
The restaurant serves Cajun and Creole favorites such as jambalaya and gumbo and other southern items such as a fried catfish po’boy and a barbecue pulled pork sandwich.
Ernst said he plans to have weekend specials at the new location once the staff is up to full speed.
He also hopes to start serving brunch soon, with traditional beignets, char-grilled oysters, Bananas Foster French toast, chicken and waffles and other items.
The restaurant offers takeout, but doesn’t yet have online ordering.
Omaha foodies were distressed when the restaurant closed and have been elated with the reopening. The new restaurant got about 7,000 followers on Facebook in a short time, Cutchall said.
Ernst said he’s happy to be open again and pleased with the new structure, though he’s still getting used to it after operating independently. He said he has gotten a lot of help from other restaurant operators in the company and that Cutchall also has been a great supporter.
“I feel proud that somebody of Greg’s stature looked at my concept and wanted to be a part of it,” he said.
Mouth of the South is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The address is 16909 Lakeside Hills Plaza Suite 118.
Omaha Dines: Here are the city's 37 essential restaurants
Stella’s Bar & Grill
UMAMI Asian Cuisine
Le Bouillon
V. Mertz
La Buvette
M’s Pub
The Boiler Room Restaurant
Blue Sushi Sake Grill
Kitchen Table
Block 16
El Dorado Mexican Restaurant
Johnny’s Cafe
Dinker's
Time Out Chicken
Farine + Four
Lo Sole Mio
Modern Love
The Grey Plume
Crescent Moon
Coneflower Creamery
La Casa Pizzaria
Salween Thai
Saddle Creek Breakfast Club
Dario's Brasserie
Pitch Pizzeria
Yoshitomo
Au Courant
Ika Ramen & Izakaya
Blue & Fly Asian Kitchen
The Drover
El Basha Mediterranean Grill
Twisted Cork Bistro
Tired Texan BBQ
The Jaipur
Le Voltaire French Restaurant
Dante
Runza
elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267
Omaha World-Herald: Omaha Dines
Sign up for the Omaha Dines weekly newsletter to stay up to date on the latest local restaurant and foods news and occasional offers.