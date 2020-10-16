 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mouth of the South reopens under Cutchall Management Co.
0 comments

Mouth of the South reopens under Cutchall Management Co.

{{featured_button_text}}

Mouth of the South reopened this week in the former Ragazzi’s Pizza location near 168th Street and West Center Road.

The Cajun restaurant now is under the umbrella of Cutchall Management Co., which operates several local restaurants, including First Watch, Oklahoma Joe’s and Paradise Bakery & Cafe.

Chef Ryan Ernst is its managing partner and chef, and the menu will remain substantially the same, said Greg Cutchall, founder and CEO of the management company.

Ernst started Mouth of the South in a Florence neighborhood storefront in 2014 and built a substantial and loyal following.

After a fire destroyed that location, he moved in 2018 to the former Lolo’s Chicken and Waffles near 71st Street and Ames Avenue, renting the building from Cutchall.

“Several restaurants had struggled there. I thought if anybody could make it, he could,” Cutchall said this week.

Business was brisk for about nine months, then dropped off considerably, Cutchall said. The space was bigger than the Florence location and the rent was higher, and Ernst began struggling.

“He came to me and said he couldn’t pay the rent anymore and if I wanted to take it over he would manage it for me,” Cutchall said.

Cutchall agreed to take on Mouth of the South, but didn’t buy rights to the brand. Instead, he made Ernst a partner in the restaurant and they began searching for a new location.

It took about eight months, but they’re pleased with what they found.

“It’s twice as big as Florence but about 30 percent smaller than Ames,” Cutchall said.

In an interview, Ernst said the menu is the same as it was at Ames, although he permanently added a chicken-fried chicken special that had been popular.

The restaurant serves Cajun and Creole favorites such as jambalaya and gumbo and other southern items such as a fried catfish po’boy and a barbecue pulled pork sandwich.

Ernst said he plans to have weekend specials at the new location once the staff is up to full speed.

He also hopes to start serving brunch soon, with traditional beignets, char-grilled oysters, Bananas Foster French toast, chicken and waffles and other items.

The restaurant offers takeout, but doesn’t yet have online ordering.

Omaha foodies were distressed when the restaurant closed and have been elated with the reopening. The new restaurant got about 7,000 followers on Facebook in a short time, Cutchall said.

Ernst said he’s happy to be open again and pleased with the new structure, though he’s still getting used to it after operating independently. He said he has gotten a lot of help from other restaurant operators in the company and that Cutchall also has been a great supporter.

“I feel proud that somebody of Greg’s stature looked at my concept and wanted to be a part of it,” he said.

Mouth of the South is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The address is 16909 Lakeside Hills Plaza Suite 118.

Omaha Dines: Here are the city's 37 essential restaurants

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

0 comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Omaha Dines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert