Mouth of the South to open Old Market restaurant

The target date for opening Mouth of the South downtown is mid-to-late January, said Ryan Ernst, the restaurant’s chef and managing partner.
The Old Market outlet will be the popular Cajun eatery’s second location in Omaha. The other opened in October of 2020 near 168th Street and West Center Road at the former site of Ragazzi’s Pizza.
Both are under the umbrella of Cutchall Management, an Omaha-based restaurant company owned and operated by Greg Cutchall.
Ernst said both he and Cutchall are pleased to take over a space near 11th and Harney Streets that housed the Old Chicago restaurant until it closed in 2019.
“It’s a unique location,” Ernst said. “The building is old-school brick. We will get good exposure with the College World Series and other events downtown.”
The menu will be the same, he said, heavy on Southern and Cajun favorites such as pulled pork, shrimp and grits, jambalaya, boudin balls and gumbo.
He said he’s focused on remodeling and revamping the building amid ongoing supply chain problems.
“It was Old Chicago for 25 years so a lot of stuff needs to be updated,” he said, citing the HVAC system as an example.
When the downtown location is closer to opening, he’ll start to recruit staff. He said he doesn’t think that will be a problem despite a continuing worker shortage because of his experience at the other site.
“We have been fortunate with staff at the west location,” he said. “They are close and tight-knit.”
Business also has been good out west, he said, though he’s noticed a slight dip because of construction on 168th Street.
Ernst started Mouth of the South in a small Florence storefront in 2014. After a fire destroyed that space, he moved to the former Lolo’s Chicken and Waffles near 71st Street and Ames Avenue in 2018, renting the building from Cutchall.
When he began struggling at that location because the space was bigger and rent was higher, he approached Cutchall, who took on Mouth of the South but didn’t buy rights to the brand. Instead, Cutchall made him a partner and they moved Mouth of the South from the Ames Avenue location to the west Omaha site.
