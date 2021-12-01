Mouth of the South to open Old Market restaurant

The target date for opening Mouth of the South downtown is mid-to-late January, said Ryan Ernst, the restaurant’s chef and managing partner.

The Old Market outlet will be the popular Cajun eatery’s second location in Omaha. The other opened in October of 2020 near 168th Street and West Center Road at the former site of Ragazzi’s Pizza.

Both are under the umbrella of Cutchall Management, an Omaha-based restaurant company owned and operated by Greg Cutchall.

Ernst said both he and Cutchall are pleased to take over a space near 11th and Harney Streets that housed the Old Chicago restaurant until it closed in 2019.

“It’s a unique location,” Ernst said. “The building is old-school brick. We will get good exposure with the College World Series and other events downtown.”

The menu will be the same, he said, heavy on Southern and Cajun favorites such as pulled pork, shrimp and grits, jambalaya, boudin balls and gumbo.

He said he’s focused on remodeling and revamping the building amid ongoing supply chain problems.

“It was Old Chicago for 25 years so a lot of stuff needs to be updated,” he said, citing the HVAC system as an example.