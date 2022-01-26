Move over, charcuterie. Waffle boards are a thing

The Modern Waffle food truck is offering customizable waffle boards, including butter, jam, syrups, toppings and, yes, waffles for six to 60 people.

You can schedule one through its website, where you’ll also find a menu with classic waffles and varieties including the Tropical Churro (with mangos and chocolate sauce), the Kong (with peanut butter drizzle and bananas) and the seasonal chili waffle (you can pair that with the cinnamon roll waffle.)