Move over, charcuterie. Waffle boards are a thing

The Modern Waffle food truck is offering customizable waffle boards, including butter, jam, syrups, toppings and, yes, waffles for six to 60 people.
You can schedule one through its website, where you’ll also find a menu with classic waffles and varieties including the Tropical Churro (with mangos and chocolate sauce), the Kong (with peanut butter drizzle and bananas) and the seasonal chili waffle (you can pair that with the cinnamon roll waffle.)
Modern Waffle will deliver the boards for free throughout the Omaha area. They’re recommended for baby or bridal showers, weekend brunches, office events and even slumber parties.
Visit modernwaffle.com or email TheModernWaffle@gmail.com to order.
Betsie Freeman's Favorite Omaha Dines Dishes of the Year
OWH food writer Betsie Freeman looks back at her favorite dishes of 2021.
From the OWH Omaha Dines section, this tasty pie made by Omaha cook Nancy Peterson Koch has a homemade graham cracker crust, creamy peanut but…
In the first in the ongoing OWH series, Omaha's Great Grub, Freeman and a team of other taste-testers ventured out in search of Omaha's notabl…
The second in the ongoing OWH series, Omaha's Great Grub, Freeman and a team of other taste-testers ventured out in search of Omaha's best tas…
The Omaha area has some great doughnut options. And with a national day to celebrate Homer Simpson's favorite pastry, Freeman looked at the lo…
National Cheese Curd Day was created by Culver's Restaurants to showcase its fried Wisconsin nuggets. Plenty of other Omaha restaurants joined…
elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267