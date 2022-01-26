 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Move over, charcuterie. Waffle boards are a thing
Move over, charcuterie. Waffle boards are a thing

The Modern Waffle food truck is offering customizable waffle boards, including butter, jam, syrups, toppings and, yes, waffles for six to 60 people.

You can schedule one through its website, where you’ll also find a menu with classic waffles and varieties including the Tropical Churro (with mangos and chocolate sauce), the Kong (with peanut butter drizzle and bananas) and the seasonal chili waffle (you can pair that with the cinnamon roll waffle.)

Modern Waffle will deliver the boards for free throughout the Omaha area. They’re recommended for baby or bridal showers, weekend brunches, office events and even slumber parties.

Visit modernwaffle.com or email TheModernWaffle@gmail.com to order.

