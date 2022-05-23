Mulhall’s has ice cream amid the plants

Coneflower Creamery will be at Mulhall’s Nursery, 3615 N. 120th St., on Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. all summer.
The artisan ice cream shop, at 3961 Farnam St. in the Blackstone District, is known for its farm-to-cone philosophy and use of products from local vendors such as Archetype Coffee, Burbach Dairy and Honey Creek Creamery.
At Mulhall’s, both pints and single-serve dishes of ice cream will be available.
