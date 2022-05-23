 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mulhall’s has ice cream amid the plants

Coneflower Creamery will be at Mulhall’s Nursery, 3615 N. 120th St., on Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. all summer.

The artisan ice cream shop, at 3961 Farnam St. in the Blackstone District, is known for its farm-to-cone philosophy and use of products from local vendors such as Archetype Coffee, Burbach Dairy and Honey Creek Creamery.

At Mulhall’s, both pints and single-serve dishes of ice cream will be available.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

