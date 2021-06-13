Nebraska Barbecue Council launches its own Ribfest competition

People who attend can help the International Council for Refugees and Immigrants’ youth book drive by bringing gently used books in all genres for donation.

Representatives of the Douglas County Health Department will also offer free COVID-19 vaccinations onsite.

Wind Symphony, Youth Orchestras collaborate

The Nebraska Wind Symphony will have its first full-band concert in more than a year Sunday.

Select members of the group will perform with the Omaha Area Youth Orchestras, directed by Aviva Seagal, in the first half of the 4 p.m. program at SumTur Amphitheater in Papillion. They will play works by Johannes Brahms, Ludwig van Beethoven and more.

The second half of the concert will feature the Wind Symphony performing selections from John Philip Sousa and others. The repertoire will also include two medleys: music by the rock band Deep Purple and favorites from “The Wizard of Oz.”

The group is led by Music Director Joshua Kearney.

Seating for the free event will be available on the lawn and in permanent chairs. You can reserve tickets at oayo.ludus.com or get them at the door until they run out.