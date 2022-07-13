Nebraska restaurants win honors from Wine Spectator magazine

Eight Nebraska eateries recently were honored in Wine Spectator magazine’s 2022 Restaurant Awards.

The awards are given to restaurants with exemplary wine lists, pristine cellars and outstanding customer services when it comes to wine.

Four of Nebraska’s winners — Le Voltaire French Restaurant at 569 N. 155th Plaza; 801 Chophouse at 1403 Farnam St.; V. Mertz at 1022 Howard St.; and Spencer’s for Steaks & Chops at 102 S. 10th St. — are from Omaha.

Three are from Lincoln: The Oven at 201 N. Eighth St.; The Green Gateau, 330 S. 10th St.; and Venue Restaurant & Lounge, 4111 Pioneer Woods Drive.

And one is from South Sioux City, Nebraska: Kahill’s Chophouse in the Marriott South Sioux City Riverfront Hotel.

You can find out more about the awards at winespectator.com or in the July edition of the magazine, which will be available on Tuesday.