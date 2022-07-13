 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nebraska restaurants win honors from Wine Spectator magazine

  • 0
Le Voltaire wine

A collection of wine bottles in the wine cellar at Le Voltaire in west Omaha.

 MEGAN FARMER, THE WORLD-HERALD

Eight Nebraska eateries recently were honored in Wine Spectator magazine’s 2022 Restaurant Awards.

The awards are given to restaurants with exemplary wine lists, pristine cellars and outstanding customer services when it comes to wine.

Four of Nebraska’s winners — Le Voltaire French Restaurant at 569 N. 155th Plaza; 801 Chophouse at 1403 Farnam St.; V. Mertz at 1022 Howard St.; and Spencer’s for Steaks & Chops at 102 S. 10th St. — are from Omaha.

Three are from Lincoln: The Oven at 201 N. Eighth St.; The Green Gateau, 330 S. 10th St.; and Venue Restaurant & Lounge, 4111 Pioneer Woods Drive.

And one is from South Sioux City, Nebraska: Kahill’s Chophouse in the Marriott South Sioux City Riverfront Hotel.

You can find out more about the awards at winespectator.com or in the July edition of the magazine, which will be available on Tuesday.

People are also reading…

Betsie Freeman's Favorite Food Business Stories

OWH food writer Betsie Freeman looks back at her favorite food business stories of 2021.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

James Franco returns to acting 4 years after sex-misconduct allegations

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert