New B&G Tasty Foods will be near 90th and Blondo Streets

Omahans mourned the closing of B&G Tasty Foods, a 66-year-old Omaha diner, in 2019.

In April 2020, shortly after the pandemic began, local restaurant entrepreneur Nick Bartholomew bought the B&G name, logo, recipes and other materials from Eddie Moran, who had owned the restaurant since 2009.

Bartholomew’s goal was to reopen the popular restaurant in a new location, with the original menu and much of its memorabilia.

Now it appears that will happen sometime this year in a former Godfather’s Pizza location just north of 90th and Blondo Streets.

With three investors, Bartholomew recently purchased the building and surrounding land for $880,000.

He’s excited to finally have a spot where he can reintroduce Omahans to B&G’s signature loose-meat sandwiches and skinny french fries. The old menu will remain the same with specials added over time.

“B&G is something that families have shared with each other through the generations, and we want to keep that history going,” Bartholomew said. “Our goal is to serve as many customers as possible.”

The restaurant opened in 1953 as a drive-in near what was then the edge of the city. It moved to a bay in the Beverly Hills Shopping Center near 79th Street and West Dodge Road in 1973.

Work will begin in a couple of weeks on the 3,700-square-foot Blondo Street building, which is in good shape, Bartholomew said. He plans to renovate the interior, adding new wall coverings and floors and removing a buffet setup.

“It will look like B&G did on Dodge Street,” he said, “back to its old aesthetic.”

He also plans to expand the parking lot and create an event space outdoors behind the building, with picnic tables and a movie-screening area to enhance his emphasis on families.

The goal is to have the new B&G Tasty Foods open in 60 to 90 days, he said.

He considered several other locations and even made offers on a few, but the one he settled on is the largest (more roomy than the original B&G) and had the most land attached. He also wanted the new location to generally be in the same part of town as the old.

One departure from the former B&G will be a liquor license. Along with ice cream treats, Bartholomew plans to serve adult milkshakes as well.

He’s also the owner of the Over Easy breakfast and lunch cafe near 168th and Q Streets and operates the Dandelion Pop-Up lunch series in an outdoor space at 13th and Howard Streets on the edge of the Old Market.

B&G favorites will be on the menu at this week’s Dandelion on Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Bartholomew has heard from many folks who are nostalgic about B&G and eager to see it reopen.

“It should be a big draw,” he said.

