There’s a new barbecue restaurant in Bellevue.

The aptly named Mission Ave BBQ recently opened at 900 W. Mission Ave. Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and closed Sundays and Mondays.

It serves the usual smoked meats such as brisket, pork and ribs, plus sides including Mexican-style corn, tomato and cucumber salad, baked beans, slaw and potato salad.

It also has specials — one recent example was brisket mac and cheese with ¼ pound of meat.

You can find more information on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

Serving over soon at Over Easy

Over Easy, a breakfast and lunch place at 168th and Q Streets, is not renewing its lease.

The restaurant will serve its last meals at that location on June 4, said owner Nick Bartholomew. It may reopen at another site sometime in the future, he said.

It opened 10 years ago and since that time, it has served thousands of mimosas and homemade pop-tarts, not to mention eggs, hash brown rounds, waffles and other brunch items.

“Making Omaha breakfast food fun and adding to the culture has always been our love,” he said on Facebook. “We hope you have seen that.”

Until June 4, it’s open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. seven days a week. A full menu is available at overeasyomaha.com.

Pop-Up meals return to Howard Street

Dandelion Pop-Up is up and running for the season.

It’s designed to give local chefs a chance to introduce Omahans to their food or to try new things. Different chefs operate out of a small building at 1300 Howard during the warmer months of the year. The rotating pop-up, which has been operating for several years, was the brainstorm of Over Easy owner Nick Bartholomew.

This year, Bartholomew says, he’s trying something a little different. Chefs used to come for one-day or one-weekend gigs, but they will be staying longer in 2023.

The first pop-up, Little Ve’s Latin Vegan Cuisine, began on Friday and will run through May 19. It will be owner Rene Guzman’s final outing in Omaha with the concept. He had been operating a restaurant but it closed.

“Ever since I lost Little Ve’s brick and mortar, it just has just been a bit of a struggle to find another spot and just took a really big toll on me and my well-being,” Guzman said on Facebook. “But I knew I had to give the city of Omaha one last time to try my food because you have been the most amazing supporters and friends anyone can ask for and I will always have that in my heart.”

A menu for the Little Ve pop-up will be at facebook.com/dandelionpopup. Hours for the pop-up will be noon to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and closed on Sundays.

Wonton Jon’s opening in Benson

A brick-and-mortar version of Wonton Jon’s food truck is on track to open next month in Benson, owner Jon Stastny says.

“We passed our health inspection for the brick-and-mortar. We’re officially residents and small business owners of Benson,” he said on Facebook.

Stastny creates baked wontons with unusual fillings such as lox, peanut butter chicken, spinach chicken artichoke and strawberry goat cheese. The truck has been popular at various sites around town for several years.

He has been renovating the Benson location and will reveal more details about it on the Wonton Jon’s Facebook page as opening draws closer.

New Greek restaurant in Papillion

Fovero! Greek & Homestyle Kitchen is now open in Papillion.

The restaurant, owned by Lori Kitta Long, is in the former location of Grecian Gyros at 849 Tara Plaza, which closed last year after 30 years in business because the owner wanted to retire.

There’s a limited menu until Wednesday, when the full menu will be revealed. A grand opening was held on Thursday.

Dishes such as authentic Greek salad with kalamata olives, burgers, cheesy broccoli croquettes, gyro meat with fries and onion rings are among the items pictured on the restaurant’s Facebook page so far.

Permanent hours have not yet been published on social media, and the restaurant’s website has a name but it hasn’t yet been launched.