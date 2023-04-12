The Brunch Box is scheduled to open this June at 1308 Jackson St. in the Old Market.

As the name implies, it will serve breakfast and lunch. One of the menu items on the horizon is pancake nachos, a platter of 20 mini pancakes topped with your choice of five toppings taken from a list of at least 14 items.

A full menu will be available soon. The restaurant website, brunchboxomaha.com, indicates it will be open not only from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. most days but will also have evening and late-night hours.

Owners promise “delicious food that makes both your stomach and heart happy,” according to the website. Traditional, gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan-friendly brunch boxes will be available.