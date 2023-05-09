Salted Edge Modern Kitchen + Bar is coming this summer to Waterloo.

The restaurant promises “chef-driven dines and fine wines,” according to its website, salted-edge.com. A menu is not yet available.

The head chef will be Joel Hassanali, who was previously with the Fresh N Delicious concept that operated Best Bison near 76th and Dodge Streets. He also has a catering company called Kitchen Explosion.

Salted Edge will overlook West Shores Lake at 243rd Street and West Dodge Road. It will have bars both indoors and on the patio, and boaters will be able to dock nearby.