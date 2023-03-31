El Vallarta Mexican restaurant now has a third location in the Omaha area.

The newest site recently opened at 12405 West Center Road in the former location of McAlister’s Deli.

The restaurant’s website says it serves authentic Mexican food with recipes from Vallarta, Mexico. The expansive menu features such items as ceviche, queso fundido, quesadillas, burritos, enchiladas, tacos and more. It also has a number of seafood entrees, including orange shrimp, fried shrimp chimichanga and deep-fried tilapia, and several T-steak selections.

Other metro-area locations are at 8045 S. 83rd St. in La Vista and 11910 Standing Stone Drive, Suite 105 in Gretna. There’s also an El Vallarta in Blair, Nebraska.

For more information, go to elvallartamenu.com.