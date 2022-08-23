New food truck sells Greek specialties in Blair

Greek to Me, a new food truck, is parked at the Balls Out Motors lot in Blair, Nebraska.

It sells Greek favorites such as gyros, gyro bowls with rice and Greek nachos.

Hours are 11 a.m. until around 7 p.m., or until the truck runs out of food. It’s located at 1020 S. Highway 30.

Co-owner Chris Antonopoulos said he and his brother Tony own two Greek restaurants in Sioux City, Iowa, and South Sioux City, Nebraska. They own the food truck with Chris' brother-in-law, Matt Baughman.

They're seeking a permit for the truck to operate in Omaha, and expect that to happen soon.

You can see a food truck menu at grk2me.com.