Fovero! Greek & Homestyle Kitchen is now open in Papillion.
The restaurant, owned by Lori Kitta Long, is in the former location of Grecian Gyros at 849 Tara Plaza, which closed last year after 30 years in business because the owner wanted to retire.
There’s a limited menu until Wednesday, when the full menu will be revealed. A grand opening was held on Thursday.
Dishes such as authentic Greek salad with kalamata olives, burgers, cheesy broccoli croquettes, gyro meat with fries and onion rings are among the items pictured on the restaurant’s Facebook page so far.
Permanent hours have not yet been published on social media, and the restaurant’s website has a name but it hasn’t yet been launched.
