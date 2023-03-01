Work is progressing on the new location for Ollie and Hobbes in One Pacific Place.

An employee at the original restaurant, in Papillion, said owners expect to open the west Omaha spot sometime this spring. It’s in the former location of 801 Grill near 103rd and Pacific Streets.

Ollie and Hobbes opened in 2016 in a shopping area near 84th Street and Highway 370. There’s also a Lincoln outlet.

It serves elevated comfort food such as chicken marsala, pork schnitzel, panko-crusted onion rings, burgers, salads and desserts such as brownie a la mode and creme brulee.

For a complete menu, go to ollieandhobbes.com.

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of February 2023